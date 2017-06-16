Dairy Fest queen candidates prep for pageant

When 2016 Dairy Festival Queen Sadie Evans sings an original song titled “Over” Saturday night at the annual coronation pageant, it will be an appropriate end to her reign as royalty. But it will be the beginning for one of seven contestants for the 58th annual crown.

The pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Queen Sadie will crown her successor from a group of seniors-to-be at Sulphur Springs High School. They will compete in casual wear, evening grown, talent and judges’ interview.

