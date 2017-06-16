SSISD board makes numerous personnel changes

Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees at their June 13 meeting approved nearly three dozen personnel items and a resolution electing a representative to fill an unexpired term on Hopkins County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Mike Horne will fill the unexpired term of Mike Barrett on the tax appraisal board.

“Mike Barrett was serving. He is unable, due to health issues, to continue serving. He has resigned. I spoke with Mike Horne. He is excited to be on the board and to serve for us. I think he will do a good job,” SSISD Tax Collector Sandra Gibby said when recommending Horne to fill the position.

