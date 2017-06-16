Hall wants an 'electric' special session

AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revived a failed “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people last week while also resurrecting anti-abortion proposals and more as part of his calling a 30-day special session of the Texas Legislature.

Abbott has set a lengthy agenda of nearly 20 issues in all. The special session will begin July 18.

And a local member of the Texas Legislature wants more on that agenda. State Sen. Bob Hall, whose district includes Hopkins County, has called on Abbott to add electrical grid security to the agenda items.

“There are several very real threats to the Texas power grid, and the consequences would be so severe that we should address this now,” Hall said.

For the rest of the story, see the June 16 News-Telegram.