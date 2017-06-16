LoginCreate an account

Bowen headed to Jersey Youth Academy

Friday, 16 June 2017 14:32 Steve Snyder
Fresh off showing a Jersey heifer in the Hopkins County Junior Dairy Show, Breanna Bowen will be headed to Ohio next month.

She will be part of the class for the fifth Jersey Youth Academy, July 9-14 in Columbus, Ohio, as announced this spring by Chris Sorenson, president of the American Jersey Cattle Association.

“The 30 young people from 20 states selected for this class exemplify the many talented, interested Jersey youth across the United States that our organization wants to encourage to pursue careers in the Jersey dairy business,” Sorenson said.

For the rest of the story, see the June 16 News-Telegram.

