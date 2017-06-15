Bessonett gets 2 special scholarshipos

Aleigh Bessonett, the 2017 Miller Grove High School valedictorian, received word this summer she has been selected to receive two special scholarships, a $20,000 4-H Houston Livestock Rodeo Scholarship and a $2,000 Texas Association of Fairs and Events Youth Scholarship.

On Thursday, Houston Livestock Rodeo Scholarship announced scholarships at an awards ceremony in College Station, including Bessonett’s award.

The 2015-16 Hopkins County Fall Festival Cover Girl also recently was named the recipient of a $2,000 Youth Scholarship from Texas Association of Fairs and Events.

