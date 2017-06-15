LoginCreate an account

  Username: Password:
 
Home News-Telegram News Bessonett gets 2 special scholarshipos

Bessonett gets 2 special scholarshipos

Thursday, 15 June 2017 12:41 faith Huffman
E-mail Print PDF
User Rating: / 0
PoorBest 

Aleigh Bessonett, the 2017 Miller Grove High School valedictorian, received word this summer she has been selected to receive two special scholarships, a $20,000 4-H Houston Livestock Rodeo Scholarship and a  $2,000 Texas Association of Fairs and Events Youth Scholarship. 

On Thursday, Houston Livestock Rodeo Scholarship announced scholarships at an awards ceremony in College Station, including Bessonett’s award.

The 2015-16 Hopkins County Fall Festival Cover Girl also recently was named the recipient of a $2,000 Youth Scholarship from Texas Association of Fairs and Events.

For the rest of the story, see the June 15 News-Telegram.

Comments (0)Add Comment
min/maxShow/hide comments

Write comment
feedShow/hide comment form

busy
< Prev   Next >
 

Related Articles

Search...

WebSite

mySSnews Login



User Menu