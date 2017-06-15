Advance planning from city for Ocean Spray

The Sulphur Springs City Council approved the creation of a reinvestment zone for Ocean Spray Cranberries on East Industrial Drive last week, a move that could give the local operation a leg up in the company.

Roger Feagley, executive director of the Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, explained the significance of the request to the council.

“A reinvestment zone is merely a geographical area where at some future time you can issue tax incentives,” Feagley said.

Following the explanation, the council approved the reinvestment zone question for Ocean Spray Cranberries.

Feagley later gave further details about the importance of the reinvestment zone.

