Top Junior Dairy Show students to sell Thursday

Some 129 junior dairy farmers filled the arena of the Hopkins County Civic Center Saturday, coming not just from Hopkins County, but all around Texas and even Louisiana.

This year's Junior Dairy Show, in existence for at least 80 years, cut that number down to 28 for the Hopkins County Dairy Classic.

In the Classic Dairy competition, Bayler Boatman of Hopkins County 4-H was champion, Hannah Caudle of Miller Grove was reserve champion and Braden Lennon of Hopkins County 4-H took showmanship.

And on Thursday, it's off to that show.

The Hopkins County Dairy Classic will have top local students from the Junior Dairy Show selling their heifers at the Sulphur Springs Livestock and Dairy Sale Barn at 1 p.m. Thursday. Heifers will be previewed there at noon.

But — not all of those 28 go on sale. Only 15 will be sold.

"It's very competitive," Junior Dairy Show organizer Ann Bowen said.

Besides Boatman, Caudle and Lennon, the other 12 students who will be selling are Maddie Skaggs, Tripp Smith, Tatum Thompson, Ethan George, Hallie Hinton, Mattie Smith, Pasiley Watkins, Rachel Davidson, Kannon Gibson, Cameron Matthews, Braylea Brewer and Jake Crouch.

For more, see an upcoming issue of the News-Telegram.