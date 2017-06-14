Rotary donates picnic tables to city

The reserved tables at the fourth annual Claws for a Cause Crawfish Boil in April are now helping the community enjoy tables under the pavilion at Buford Park.

The Sulphur Springs Rotary Club officially unveiled six new tables at the pavilion on Friday. As Rotary President Neva Mohesky explained, the club has an annual project, which is funded equally by its own money and money from the district level. Cost for the six tables, she said, was about $3,500.

“It’s where we spend our money in the community,” Mohesky said. “It has to be something sustainable … for the district grant.”

She and Mayor John Sellers, also a Rotarian, officially unveiled the tables Thursday afternoon. In a bit of serendipity, the tables were made by Dan Froneberger.

