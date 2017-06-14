Tira gets food pantry

The Tira community is just that, a small community where people help each other and take food for families when they lose a loved one.

Tira City Council took that spirit of community a step further June 7. With the help of local youth and the Community Chest, the council officially opened and dedicated a free community food pantry in memory of the late Floyd Payton, who served as Tira mayor from 1996 to 2016, to help other Tira residents combat hunger.

