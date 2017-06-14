LoginCreate an account

Peyton Dietze is top milker

Wednesday, 14 June 2017 13:04 Steve Snyder
The newly renamed Bobby McDonald Milking Contest was once again a highlight of the Hopkins County Dairy Festival this year. And, the big winner?

Peyton Dietze took top honors among this year’s queen candidates, who led off the competition. Last year’s queen, Sadie Evans, gave this year’s group of seven candidates brief instructions before turning them loose on seven dairy cows.

The rules were simple — milk for three minutes and whoever had the most, won.

For the rest of the story, see the June 12 News-Telegram.

