Patsy Christ Ms. Hopkins County Senior

The Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic crown went to Lucy… ehr… Patsy Crist, at the conclusion of Saturday's annual pageant. Crist, as the first performer, captured the audience and judges' attention with her Lucille Ball impersonation.

From the red hair and lips down to the comical expressions, Crist did a credible impersonation of her favorite comedian. She got the audience laughing with her reproduction of the “I Love Lucy” episode in which Lucy does several “takes,” while tasting a really bad-tasting liquid vitamin for a “Vitameatavegamin” commercial and ends up a bit snockered from the 20 percent alcohol in the mix.

In addition to receiving the crown from 2016 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Lavonne Elam, Crist also received a title sash created and donated by Donna Nelson, owner of Embroidery Designs for the Beautiful; and a spray of flowers supplied by Lydia Bryant of Sulphur Springs Floral, Etc.

