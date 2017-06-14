Defensive driving class opening soon

Looking for a way to lower your vehicle insurance rate or a way to get certain tickets dismissed? The Affiliated Driving School could be the answer.

The driving class, a classroom defensive driving course, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Senior Citizens Center, 150 Martin Luther King Drive.

While the class is being held at the senior center, it is open to all age groups.

“They can sign up for the driving class until it is time,” said Karon Weatherman, Senior Citizens Center program and marketing director.

