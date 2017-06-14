County ahead of state on Class C misdemeanors

On Gov. Gregg Abbot’s desk sits proposed legislation that would offer non-jail options for people who get traffic tickets or other class “C” misdemeanor citations to take care of fines without having to go to jail and risk losing jobs, homes and families.

According to the Texas Judicial Council, 95 percent of warrants issued last year in Texas were for fine-related offenses and more than 640,000 people spent a night in jail. The Texas Judicial Council sets policy for the state’s judicial branch.

Texas judges can already opt for an alternative to jail for people who cannot pay their tickets and fines, but they rarely do so, allowing communty service in just 8 percent of the cases last year and waiving the fines in half that amount, according to the judicial council.

Under current legislation — the state Senate and the state House of Representatives passed similar measures — judges would be required to ask in court about a person’s ability to pay a ticket and to present alternatives to those who can’t.

