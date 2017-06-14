Junior Dairy Show rewards dedication

More than 100 junior dairy farmers filled the arena of the Hopkins County Civic Center Saturday, coming not just from Hopkins County, but all around Texas and even Louisiana.

This year’s Junior Dairy Show was at least the 80th incarnation of the event. Amy Bowen, organizer of the show for years, said that was the best estimate of sponsors and organizers.

“I grew up as a prodigy of this show. That’s why I push it,” she said. “We’re in a dying era, and that’s why we’re trying to keep the young kids going.”

For the rest of the story, see the June 13 News-Telegram.