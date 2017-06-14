Jamboree to get patriotic

A special “God Bless America” fundraising show will be held Saturday at Reilly Springs Jamboree to help pay for future Jamboree projects.

“We have a great entertainer, Dion Pride, coming plus two local openers, plus the Mark Twain impersonator, who is wonderful,” said Enola Gay Mathews, Jamboree co-producer with Roger Reed. “We also have a great fundraiser meal.”

Country music singer and songwriter Kadie Lynn Robertson first drew national attention in 2016 as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.” The Kemp teen said she’s been performing since she was 3, her first performance the singing of four verses from “Amazing Grace” at church. The biography on her website (kadielynnmusic.com/about) says she’s had the opportunity to sing for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, and opened for Vanilla Ice and Kevin Fowler. Accolades she’s received include being named East Texas Annual Music Awards’ “Female Vocalist of the Year.”

For the rest of the story, see the June 14 News-Telegram.