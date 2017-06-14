Skatefest coming to Buford Park

If you’re a skateboarding fanatic, you might want to hook up with David Brantley.

Brantley, who runs SuperHonky Skateboarding, is bringing a Skatefest to Sulphur Springs.

This is an all-day event that Brantley plans for Saturday, June 24, at Buford Park’s Skate Park. Sign-in for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the event itself will start at 10 a.m., tentatively running to 10 p.m. if necessary.

