Main Street Theatre has new offing ahead

From Southern gothic comedy this spring, Main Street Theatre will move to serious human drama with its next offing.Auditions for “Women of Lockerbie” are Monday and Tuesday, June 19-20 at 6:30 p.m. both nights at Main Street Theatre, 225 Main St. in Sulphur Springs.

Five women and two men are needed for this play. Technical and set design people are also needed. For more information, call 903-885-0107.

The local performance of “Women of Lockerbie” wlll be directed by David Woody. Scheduled run dates are Aug. 4-13.

Main Street Theatre’s website has more information about the play.

For the rest of the story, see the June 14 News-Telegram.