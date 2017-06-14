LoginCreate an account

  Username: Password:
 
Home News-Telegram News Main Street Theatre has new offing ahead

Main Street Theatre has new offing ahead

Wednesday, 14 June 2017 12:05 Steve Snyder
E-mail Print PDF
User Rating: / 0
PoorBest 

From Southern gothic comedy this spring, Main Street Theatre will move to serious human drama with its next offing.Auditions for “Women of Lockerbie” are Monday and Tuesday, June 19-20 at 6:30 p.m. both nights at Main Street Theatre, 225 Main St. in Sulphur Springs.

Five women and two men are needed for this play. Technical and set design people are also needed. For more information, call 903-885-0107.

The local performance of “Women of Lockerbie” wlll be directed by David Woody. Scheduled run dates are Aug. 4-13.

Main Street Theatre’s website has more information about the play.

For the rest of the story, see the June 14 News-Telegram.

Comments (0)Add Comment
min/maxShow/hide comments

Write comment
feedShow/hide comment form

busy
< Prev   Next >
 

Related Articles

Search...

WebSite

mySSnews Login



User Menu