Pair feels calling to start children’s mission in Philippines

Hillary Evans and Becca Haskell had the entrepreneurial spirit in full display at Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs Friday.

But, the financial work — selling the opportunity to have pictures taken with bunnies for Easter — wasn’t for an ordinary business.

Redeeming Zoe was founded by the two in 2016. Its mission is to help prevent child abuse, sexual and other abuse, in the Philippines, and to help the lives of children there who have already been exploited in some way.

“We are moving to the Philippines full time this fall to stop child exploitation through economic development and Christ-centered programs,” Haskell said.

They plan to locate in Cebu City, Philippines. According to information in a printout they had available at the plaza, it has the highest population in the world for child exploitation. It has a total population of more than 2 million.

Evans is president and chief executive of Redeeming Zoe. Haskell is vice-president and marketing officer. Jan Bartley, Michael Branch, Jenni Morse, Ralph Preuss and Dr. Joel Tiemeyer serve with them on its board of directors.

Both Evans and Haskell bring a background of experience to their planned new life.

Evans has a full decade of working with children in many different ways. This includes being a director of a Boys and Girls Club and a children’s minister at a church. She is working on an online master’s degreee in biblical counseling from Louisiana Baptist University.

Haskell worked as a media intern at a church and has used her photographic skills, with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, to document church mission trips around the world.

She then described more about how the two of them got involved with this work.

Haskell is a 2013 graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce. Hillary is a 2012 graduate. Haskell is originally from Tatum and Evans from Farmersville, but both live in Sulphur Springs at this time. They met one another in college, then both started feeling a religious calling for this type of work.

It started with a summer missions trip to Haiti in 2013.

“We felt the Lord was calling us into full-time missions,” Haskell said. “We then felt a calling to go to an orphanage.”

She talked about what they saw when they followed that calling.

“We lived in the Philippines 13 months, working with an orphanage. We saw trafficking. In the Philippines currently, they are seeing an increase in sexual exploitation of children,” Haskell said.

She said the two of them plan to partner with schools there, to teach them how to report abuse when they are victimized, and try to prevent it in the first place.

Child abuse, whether sexual or physical, can have some degree of connection to poverty. Besides abuse, poverty drives other child-related problems in the country, Evans said.

“It’s not uncommon for parents to sell their children,” she said.

This is where the economic development portion of their work will enter. Hilllary said they will partner with a trade school to get adults training in job-related skills, then follow up by helping them hunt for jobs and get placed.

“We are working with the Philippine government and repsonsible organizations that will help us stop this,” she said.

A printout they had available stated that an estimated 60,000-100,000 children under the age of 12 in the Philippines are involved in prostitution rings. Evans noted that the country, and its people, were beautiful, which further underscored the tragedy of the child exploitation they had seen.

Haskell and Evans have a five-year plan, once they get to Cebu City. It will begin with finding a local church; enrolling in a local language school; and establishing relationships with the International Justice Mission, the Filipino government’s Department of Social Welfare and Development, local churches and other nonprofits. By the fifth year, they want to buy land and start a building for their work.

For this, they have an estimated start-up cost of $32,000 and recurring monthly expenses of $5,600. People who want to help them financially can go to the donations page of their website at redeemingzoe.org/donate.