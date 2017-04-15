‘Raminator’ rumbles into town at the Civic Center Saturday

Monster trucks replace livestock in the arena at the Hopkins County Civic Center Saturday night with entertainment for the whole family and a need for earplugs.

The fun gets underway at 6 p.m. with what has been billed as a “destruction party.”

After that, an Easter egg hunt is planned for kids at 7 p.m. The show itself starts at 7:30 p.m. and will include ATV races and kids’ power wheel races.

The monster trucks are Barbarian, Cyclops, Overboard and the Raminator.

The Raminator, the featured truck, is holder of the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed for a monster truck, hitting the record speed of 99.10 mph at an event in Austin in 2014.

Getting the monster vehicles through the doors of the Civic Center might be a challenge, but they’ll be ready for fans of noise and thunder.

The truck is a Dodge Ram 1500. It weighs in at 10,300 pounds and is powered by a 565-cubic inch supercharged Hemi engine that generates more than 2,000 horsepower. It is mounted on 25-inch tires. It was built by Hall Brothers Racing. Mark Hall, co-founder of Hall Brothers Racing, and Geremie Dishman are the primary drivers of the monster truck.

For more information on the Ram Monster Truck lineup, visit www.Raminator.com.