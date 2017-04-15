Monthly sales taxes off a bit

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comp??troller Glenn Hegar has announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $620.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 4.9 percent more than in April 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax collections monthly.

“The cities of Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin saw noticeable increases in sales tax allocations,” Hegar said. “The cities of Sugar Land, McAllen, Irving and Grand Prairie saw noticeable decreases.”

Tax returns to cities were up 2.6 percent from April 2016 and those to counties were up 0.1 percent.

Locally, tax allocations to Hopkins County communities were down for the month, though they remain ahead of last year’s numbers for the year to date.

Sulphur Springs’ $416,575.77 payment was off 5.26 percent from last year’s $439,709.85. Cumby’s $6,928.16 allocation for April was down 7.84 percent from April 2016’s $7,518.12, and Como’s payment of $2,695.72 was off 11.34 percent from last year’s $3,040.63.

For the year to date, Sulphur Springs’ sales taxes of $1,833,132.30 are up 0.52 percent from 2016’s $1,823,478.85. Cumby’s return of $35,255.12 is up 2.03 percent from last year’s $34,550.43 and Cumby’s $13,577.18 is up 9.06 percent from 2016’s year-to-date payment of $12,448.17.

The month’s and year-to-date numbers were down for Hopkins County sales taxes as well. Its April allocation from the state of $155,017.31 was off 4.59 percent from April 2016’s $162,490.47. The county’s year-to-date sales tax numbers are also in the red, with the payment to date of $692,513.23 off 2.37 percent from last year’s $709,380.30.