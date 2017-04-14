RFL honors cancer survivors, caregivers with special dinner April 22

Each year, the Relay for Life Committee holds two events in Hopkins County. The one most people know and participate in is Relay For Life, slated May 12 this year, a community event to raise funds for ACS and those in the community battling cancer. The other is a special event that honors cancer survivors and those dedicated individuals who care for them.

The Relay For Life Survivor and Caregiver Dinner this year will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in League Street Church of Christ fellowship hall.

“This is a night to honor our local survivors and caregivers. This is a special opportunity for cancer survivors to get together and be encouraged, share their stories. It’s a night of encouragement and recognition of their journey,” said Rachel Draper, RFL Survivor Committee lead.

Draper said there are a couple of misconceptions about the dinner and RFL, that she herself had at one time.

One is that it’s only for people who have battled and won their fight against cancer. While it does honor those individuals, the RFL Survivors Dinner is for anyone who is battling or has in the past battled cancer, whether they were told they have cancer that day, 2 months before, 2 years, 10-20 years or have been in remission most of a lifetime. All who have or are battling cancer are invited.

“From the time you hear the words ‘you have cancer,’ you are a survivor,” Draper said.

Some also wonder why they should go to the dinner. Draper, who was undergoing chemo a few years back when another cancer warrior invited her to attend the dinner, said at that time didn’t understand what big deal about the dinner was. She learned it provides an important function, a forum for cancer survivors to get together and share their stories with others who have walked a similar journey. While each person’s experience fighting cancer is similar, each is different too. Being able to get together, fellowship and share with people who understand where you are or have been is encouraging, can be healing, even comforting and reminds survivors and those battling that they are not alone, she said.

“I’d meet people and they’d say, ‘Why don’t I know about you?’ I didn’t tell anyone,” Draper acknowledged. “When people have cancer, others want to know what you have to say and share your experience, especially if you put a positive twist on it. I want everybody to consider coming, sharing their story. I don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

The April 22 dinner will also honor caregivers, recognizing the important role of those dedicated individuals who dedicate their time to help people with cancer through their battle, from helping them with medical and associated needs, to getting them to and from their appointments, and being there to encourage them to keep fighting.

Draper will be the featured speaker at the April 22 RFL Survivors and Caregiver's Dinner. The event is free for cancer survivors and their caregivers. It will feature entertainment and a brisket dinner provided by the Aguilar family.

This year's RFL theme is "Game Over Cancer." Those attending the survivors dinner can expect to see games with a twist on that theme.

“I’m passionate about this because of my battle with breast cancer,” Draper said of her work with RFL and ACS for cancer survivors.

ACS has dubbed Draper a “Hero of Hope.” As such, she goes to different ACS events and other activities in Texas to speak about her experiences, to give encouragement and hope.

As the Hopkins County RFL Survivors Committee leader, Draper says that commitment to honoring those RFL is all about will also be reflected at the May 12 Relay for Life.

“This year we’re going to step it up. At Relay, we’ll have a survivors tent with refreshments and goodies. We want to make Relay special,” she noted. “Sulphur Springs is so great to rally together. Maybe that’s why it feels like we’re hit so hard here with cancer — we are so close we know about it more.”

“We want survivors to register for the survivors walk. There’s no commitment to anything. We want you to register so you can be recognized. It’s free and you get a t-shirt. We want to get enough ordered,” said Draper. “We want as many survivors as can to do the lap and be recognized.”

RFL will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, on Celebration Plaza, with the survivors lap at 7 p.m., immediately followed by the caregivers lap, continuing with various activities, including a luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m. to honor both survivors and those lost to cancer. Different this year will be the time of wrap up. The event will not be all night. The Fight Back ceremony begins at 1 a.m. and closing awards at 2 a.m.