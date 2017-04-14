Child porn investigation continuing

Hopkins County Sheriff’s investigators said Friday morning that an investigation into the possession and sharing of child pornography that prompted a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of North Davis Street Thursday is continuing.

In the raid, investigators seized computers and storage devices suspected to contain child porn. The devices were undergoing forensic examination Friday morning and, the investigator said, no arrests would be made until the investigation is complete and there is a definite person of interest in the case.

When the search warrant was executed Thursday morning, investigators from both the sheriff’s department, Sulphur Springs Police Department and the district attorney’s office took part in the raid.

That block of North Davis Street was blocked off with law enforcement vehicles, a fire truck and ambulances as a precaution.