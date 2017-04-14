Greg Bower named superintendent finalist at C-P

Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District Wednesday selected Greg Bower as the lone finalist for superintendent.

The board conducted interviews with potential candidates over the last two weeks, and at a special noon board meeting Wednesday named Bower as their top pick to replace Dr. Kay Handlin, who has served as superintendent at Como-Pickton CISD since June of 2012. Following the requisite 21-day waiting period, if both the school board and finalist are still in agreement, the board can then officially extend a contract to him.

“I’m excited,” Bower said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “I am truly blessed to have this opportunity to go over to Como-Pickton. The board has been incredible. They’re just awesome. They have great leadership on the board, the kids are phenomenal, and the teaching staff I’ve heard nothing but great things about. It’s a great place.”

Bower said he’s looking forward to making the transition from Quitman ISD, where he has served as assistant superintendent, to assume the top job at Como-Pickton. He will be traveling back and forth between the two districts as much as possible until his C-P contract becomes effective, to make the transition as smooth as possible.

His philosophy about education is that all students can learn and all students want to learn; it’s up to schools to create the educational atmosphere on which in which they can learn and build upon.

Bower says the community can expect to see him out and about at various activities, and welcomes visits with parents, educators and community members at events or in his office. If an issue arises, he encourages people to visit with him about it at his office.

“I am very active in the community and supportive of all the activities both in school and outside of school,” Bower said. “I attend Little Hope Baptist Church outside of Winnsboro.”

He has a 12-year-old, who community members will likely see out and about with him as much as possible, when the youth is at his dad’s home.

Bower’s background in education includes teaching and administrative experience; he even drove a bus for three years. He said his first job in education was teaching history and English to junior high and high school students at Scurry-Rosser Independent School District.

From there, he taught middle and high school in Garland ISD, including English at South Garland. He said he served as chairman of the English department and English coordinator while with the district and was named Teacher of the Year three times.

Bower says he began his administrative career soon after. He worked for seven years at Corsicana ISD, three of which he served as principal at the high school.

From there, he moved to Crosby ISD, where he served as high school principal for four years. During one of the those years, he says, he had the honor of being named Secondary Principal of the Year.

After that, Bower says he moved back to East Texas — closer to Union Grove, where he grew up and graduated high school — to become assistant superintendent at Quitman ISD, where he’s currently employed.

The C-P superintendent finalist said he is currently working on his doctorate; he anticipates completing all of Lamar University’s requirements to his degree. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas at Tyler, where his major was history and minor was in English. Prior to UT-Tyler, Bower attended Kilgore Junior College.