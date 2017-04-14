Spring events begin gaining momentum

More than 200 events and activities are planned for the downtown Celebration Plaza, Hopkins County Civic Center, Sulphur Springs Airport and the city parks this year, according to Sarah Dicus, community development specialist for the city of Sulphur Springs.

Monster trucks will be roaring at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center with a “destruction party.”

An Easter Egg Hunt is planned for the kids at 7 p.m., then the big show will start at 7:30 and will include ATV races and kids power wheel races.

As a special treat for monster truck fans, the Raminator is holder of the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed for a monster truck, hitting the record speed of 99.10 mph at an event in Austin in 2014.

Raminator will be at Sulphur Springs Dodge, 1505 West Industrial Drive from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and will provide a photo opportunity with Raminator and autographs with Hall Brothers Racing Team.

Tickets for the Saturday, April 15 event are available at the Civic Center and the Super Handy stores in Sulphur Springs.

A softball tournament, sponsored by Alliance Bank’s Relay for Life team, is scheduled at Coleman Park this weekend as well.

Team Alliance Bank Co-Ed Softball Tournament will be played from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Relay for Life. For registration, contact Jeanette: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 903-885-2187.

At Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport Saturday, the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1094 will host a Young Eagles Rally and will offer youngsters between 8 and 17 years of age the opportunity to take an airplane ride and learn more about airplanes and flying between 9 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.

Also on Saturday, the John Chester Dutch Oven cooking class is set for 8 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park. Cost is $15 per person to learn the ins and outs of cooking with a Dutch oven. Door prizes will be included, along with a lunch of what is cooked. Contact Rick Wilson at 903-885-9692 or 903-335-2752 to register.

The following weekend will see the return of the UPRA Rodeo in the Civic Center arena.

“They will have a parade on Saturday, April 22,” Sarah Dicus said. “Monty Tipps will doing a dance after the rodeo.”

A staple event for Celebration Plaza is the Farmer's Market and, this year, will be split into two events each Saturday.

“It starts on May 13 and we will have Daylight Market from 8 a.m. until noon and that will be between the banks on Gilmer Street,” Dicus said. “Then, we will have our traditional Celebration Market from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music - we have Matt Dunn, we have Dub Williams, we have the F&A's coming back - we have a bunch of local talent and a couple of returning people from last year.”

The first weekend of May will feature a Cinco de Mayo celebration on the Plaza from 5 p.m. until midnight on Friday, May 5.