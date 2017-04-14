18 SSHS students qualify for state UIL competition

Eighteen students from Sulphur Springs High School will be competing at the state level in UIL activities.

Those students include 14 individuals and four teams advancing in traditional academic and theatrical UIL contests, and two individuals in essay contests.

Breanna Wooten earned the right to compete in the Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Competition at state, while Lydia Burleson will compete in the Latino History Essay Competition.

The SSHS theatrical design team consisting of Juli Flores, Jaqi Rodriguez and Jaci Reed will compete at the state level; Belinda Flores also earned the right to compete in the state theatrical design contest as an individual set designer. This is only the second time SSHS has competed in the event and their first time to go to state.

The SSHS traditional academic UIL competitors have had a busy and successful year as well.

First, SSHS earned second place sweepstakes at district with 444 points behind Hallsville with 514 points. They also won the overall speech award at district. Overall, more than two dozen individuals and three teams advanced from district to region.

The SSHS academic competitors went on to finish third overall at region with 165 points, just three points fewer than second place finishers Hallsville and 16 behind Highland Park.

Six students not only placed in more than one UIL event at district; two of those students then also placed in two or more events at region, qualifying them to compete at state in more than one event.

The spelling and vocabulary team, social studies team and literary criticism team are all advancing to state UIL competition after winning first place at region. Each advanced to region by earning either placing first or second at district.

The spelling and vocabulary team that is advancing to state includes Lydia Burleson, who placed first at region, Chase Charlton in third, Mandy Eckhardt sixth and Emily Johnson seventh. At district, Burleson won first place, Charlton second, Eckhardt third and Johnson fourth.

In the regional literary criticism competition, the SSHS team finished first to qualify for state. Individually, Lydia Burleson was first, Chloe Ross second, Carissa Carter third and Jesse Allen fourth. At district, Burleson won first place honors, Allen second, Ross fourth and Carter fifth, ensuring a first place team finish at district.

The social studies team also won the regional championship as Andrew Foster placed third and Christian Corona sixth. The other team members are Owen Lee and Nathan Braddy, who came in second at district, advanceing them to region as a wildcard team.

Also advancing to state will be Brayden Fisher in computer science; Fisher tied another student for third place at region in the event.

Natalie Cruz is advancing to state in editorial writing; she won second place at district and third at region. She was also recognized for placing fifth at district in the headline writing competition.

In ready writing, Lydia Burleson placed fourth at region, making her an alternate at state, while Tori Mattison placed fifth at region.

In poetry interpretation, Jaci Reed placed fourth in the region and as been namd an alternate to state. Celeste Leeds-Laliberte was seventh at region. At district, Reed won first place, Leeds-Laliberte was second place and Aley Owens finished fourth.

Several other students’ wins and participation in speaking events resulted in SSHS winning the award for being the best overall in speech at district. Some students even scored high enough to advance to region, if not state, based on their merit at district competition.

Noah Hammons won first place honors and Corban Philo sixth place in Lincoln Douglas Debate at district. Philo also won second place honors in informative speaking at district and Hammons won second place honors in persuasive speaking.

In prose interpretation, Jacy Ashford won second place honors and Cassidy Winborn placed sixth at district. At the regional contest, Ashford placed fifth in prose interpretation.

In current issues and events, Christian Diaz DeLeon won first place honors at district.

The accounting team consisting of Gilliam Thomas, Felipe Alba, Rodolfo Perez and Caleb Yanez earned second place team honors at district; individually, Thomas placed fifth and Alba sixth at district in accounting.

Three SSHS students placed in computer applications at district: Dina Saldivar fourth, Daisy Weis fifth and Juan Guzman sixth. Weiss and Dakota Soles won third place team honors in cross-examination debate at district.

Also recognized for district wins was Julie Benoist, sixth place in editorial writing and fifth in news writing.

The SSHS One-Act Play cast advance to area competition, with a total of 50 points scored at district.