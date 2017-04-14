CANHelp wants your time, support and tennis elbow

People who take part in CANHelp’s third annual Play It Forward tennis tournament, aren’t just helping out a community organization, they are helping take care of their neighbors, like Amanda Torres.

Torres said her husband started missing work time, beginning last September, due to back issues. Eventually, she approached CANHelp for assistance.

“They were non-judgmental,” she said. “They watched me cry and comforted me.”

And then, they helped her out.

Through its food pantry, her family’s basic needs were more than met.

“I was able to help feed my family Thanksgiving dinner,” she said. “I had plenty of food.”

Eventually, her family got back on their feet. They then faced another round of tragedy. Amanda’s husband was in a car accident in February, severe enough he had to be air-flighted to a trauma center.

Once again, she said help from CANHelp came with open arms.

“I felt they cared — and I needed that,” she said.

She added that she appreciated ongoing check-ins from CANHelp in addition to the material assistance.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get back on our feet again,” she said.

Those who want to lend a hand to a good cause in Hopkins and Delta counties can dust off their tennis rackets and hit the tennis courts next month.

CANHelp is getting ready to start its third annual Play It Forward tennis tournament. The event is a major fundraiser for the charity. The event is Saturday, May 6, at the Sulphur Springs High School tennis courts, 1200 Connally Street. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. The event runs until 5 p.m.

According to CANHelp Executive Director Shanna Martin, anyone can register as a team or as an individual on the agency’s website at www.canhelpon line.org or come into its office at 613 Gilmer St. All ages are welcome, as are all tennis skill levels. The event is round-robin style, includes doubles play, and has a guaranteed three matches.

Entry is $20 per person or $40 for two for doubles through April 16. Prices go up to $25 and $45 April 17-30. All people entered by April 30 get a free T-shirt. People can enter at the CANHelp office, 613 Gilmer St., after April 30, but are not guaranteed a T-shirt.

“The more people that sign up to play, visit our concessions, and bid on auction items, the more money were are able to raise,” she said. “We have some great auction items this year that we will showcase ahead of time on our Facebook page as well as have them set up at the tournament to bid on.”

That auction, a silent auction, is itself an important part of the event. CANHelp currently has more than $2,000 worth of auction items donated. They include:

• Two-night weekend stay at Stella Luna Farms B&B on Lake Fork, one-day guided Lake Fork fishing trip, sunday champaign breakfast

• Danna’s Florist and Gift Shop —artwork retailing at $70

• Splash Kingdom Family Water Park — 4 tickets

• J & K Trigger & Bow Shooting Sports 1-month membership

• 12-inch hand turned stoneware

• Fabriq, Alexa-enabled voice interface speaker for PC/laptop/phone

• Guided fishing trip for two on a private ranch in Hopkins County

• Guided Hunting Trip for two on a private ranch in Hopkins County

• Garden basket- Kids and Adult garden basket/gear valued at $100

• Just County – one class session valued at $50.

Martin said CANHelp is still accepting auction items for donations from various businesses. It is also still welcoming sponsors.

Martin said CANHelp has three levels of sponsorship below the title level. Level I is $201-$399, Level II is $101-$200 and Level III is $50-$100.

The fundraising goal for the event is $10,000. Over the past year, Martin said CANHelp has disbursed more than $62,000 in assistance. That is based on putting about 95 percent of donations back into its service area.

The Sulphur Springs High School Culinary Club will be preparing most of the concessions and working the booth for the event, Martin said. They will be having hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches, candy and fruit.

CANHelp was founded in 2000. Martin has been its executive director since 2014.

As for the focus of its work?

“We do not just help, we try and work with the clients to become self-sufficient so they will not continue to need assistance in the future,” she said. “We find out what their goals are and try to help them plan for those goals so they can get there.”

William McCormick is a client who can attest to that.

McCormick talked about previous aid he’s received from CANHelp just after returning home from there to get uniform-type clothes for a new job. He said CANHelp assisted him not just with physical needs but spiritually as well.

“What happens, when you’re in need and get what you need to meet your goal, it’s an ego boost,” he said.

And, he’s gotten plenty of other help before that.

He said when he came to this area, his driver’s license had expired. He said Martin helped him with that, including with getting a copy of a birth certificate.

He said that for anybody who showed they were trying to work to help themselves, CANHelp stood ready to help them do that.

Ronald Otto is another person extensively assisted by CANHelp. Martin said that the agency helped him out of homelessness.

“I started case managing him and was able to find him work through Experience Works, which is a training program for individuals 55 and older,” Martin said.

After that, Otto started working in CANHelp’s thrift store on that program. Martin then got him signed up for the housing program.

“He has now had a job for about two years, has an apartment, a vehicle, a new dog, and is stable and doing well,” she said.

As part of that aid, Martin said her agency tried to be proactive.

“Our goal is to be innovative and focus on what the needs of the community are currently and what they may be in the future,” she said. “For instance, the housing and rental prices continue to rise but most people’s paychecks are not, so people that live on a limited income are being priced out of decent housing.”

Besides monetary support, Martin said CANHelp always accepts donations at its thrift store. She did have a few requests in relation to that. She asked that the public only leave donations when CANHelp is open, only donate items of good enough quality to be resold, and that they report to police any apparent thefts from donations dropped off outside. She said quality donations are important because she has to spend valuable money taking poor-quality furniture donations to the dump.

Meanwhile, Martin is working to make sure CANHelp presents a fresh face to the public.

“We are currently in a rebranding stage,” she said. “We have updated our logo as of fall of last year, and are working with a marketing agency on revamping our mission statement and guiding principles and our website is getting an overhaul as well.”

All of this, she said, is with values based on Christian principles.

Services and programs of CANHelp include:

• Providing diapers, formula, fans, coats, blankets, hygiene supplies, durable medical goods, prescriptions, etc.

• Helping with short term financial assistance — rent, utility bills, lodging, etc.

• Providing referrals to other agencies – CANHelp acts as the hub for many churches in Sulphur Springs.

• Helping with budget counseling, job searches, resume building, interviewing skills and education counseling

• Setting goals for the future — providing supportive housing, more case management, continuing education scholarships, become an organizational payee and manage money for the disabled community, etc.