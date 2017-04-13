TAMUC takes third at Calculus Bowl event

COMMERCE, Texas —The calculus teams of Texas A&M University-Commerce placed third and fourth at the Calculus Bowl Competition held at the 97th Conference of the Texas Section of the Mathematical Association of America which took place in Commerce March 30-April 1.

The Calculus Bowl is a team competition, and each team is comprised of a maximum of 4-5 members. Competition questions are selected from Pre-Calculus, Calculus I and Calculus II. In preparation, participating students practice for about two months for the competition while getting feedback from their coaches.

The third place team this year consisted of Zachary Daniel Auringer, Christopher Brooks Blair and Kyle Tibbs. Members of the fourth place team included Ana Martinez, Rebecca Lynn Bosmans, Young-In Kim and Guadalupe Baeza.

This year’s competition consisted of 28 teams, with only the two named teams representing A&M-Commerce. Other participating universities and colleges included University of Texas at Arlington, which took first place, and University of Texas at Dallas, which took second.

A&M-Commerce teams were coached by Drs. Mehmet Celik, Charles Dorsett, and Minchul Kang. Calculus teams of Texas A&M University-Commerce won first place in 2013 and 2015, and second place in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

“To win or place you have to be one of the fastest, often needing to answer in 10 seconds or less,” said Texas A&M-Commerce instructor Lymeda Singleton. “The competition is fast, exciting, and for the coaches and spectators, often nail-biting.”