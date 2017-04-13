Lawyers: Nothing amiss in Dallas leader's money exchange

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for a longtime Dallas County commissioner facing bribery and other charges say money he received from his chief of staff was repayment of a loan and not evidence of a scheme to avoid paying taxes.

The attorneys for Commissioner John Wiley Price made the argument Wednesday during the first day of testimony from defense witnesses.

They contend Price was helping his aide launch a side business and that he was repaid.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday, eight weeks into a corruption trial in which Wiley faces allegations of mail fraud, conspiring to defraud the IRS and filing a fraudulent income tax return.

The Dallas Morning News reports prosecutors earlier in the week were admonished by the judge for repeatedly failing to turn over evidence to the defense in a timely manner.