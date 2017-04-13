Rodeo returns to town with parade and dance

Rodeo time returns to Sulphur Springs next weekend when the United Professional Rodeo Association’s “American Hat Series” comes to town Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.

Both nights’ events are at the Hopkins County Civic Center, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children. Presale tickets for Saturday night only are available at Circle E Western Wear.

Entertainment is also on tap. There will be a post-rodeo dance with music by Monty Tipps on Saturday night.

The local rodeo has been held annually since 1980. Oscar Aguilar, chairman of the Hopkins County Rodeo Commission, noted the UPRA is the third-largest rodeo association in the country, which helps the local rodeo.

“We have cowboys from all over come here,” he said.

“We’re excited to have this rodeo,” said Adam Teer, Civic Center manager.

He added that it’s good for local businesses, as well, picking up on Aguilar’s comment about cowboys coming from outside the area.

“This is more of an interactive rodeo and very fan-friendly,” Teer added

Aguilar seconded that.

“We will have a kids’ boot scramble Friday,” he said.

In addition, for younger ages, there’s mutton busting on both Friday and Saturday nights, as well as a calf scramble.

And there’s celebrity steer riding, with Aguilar having 10 entries lined up.

“It started with Jeff Shelton two years ago,” he said.

There will be additional entertainment during the day on Saturday. A parade will run from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday on Celebration Plaza. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should call Aguilar at 903-243-0446.

Aguilar said the parade was a tradition that had slipped away for a few years, but that he thought it was high time to revive it.

It will start at Buford Park, head down Connally Street to Celebration Plaza and loop around the downtown area. He is also working with the Downtown Business Alliance for a storefront decorating contest. Finally, Aguilar said he’ll be on Facebook Live next week, running a scavenger hunt type of scenario to give away rodeo tickets.

Registration

Rodeo entries can be made by calling 877-326-9933 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 or 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 18.

The rodeo has $3,000 in added money. Entry is $100 or $240 per team for team roping. Added money is available: bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bulls, steer wrestling, tie down, breakaway, barrels $300; and team roping $600.