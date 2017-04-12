LoginCreate an account

School Board Candidate Reminder

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 09:15 Faith Huffman, faith@ssecho.com
All candidates for Como-Pickton and Yantis boards of trustees are reminded bio forms (and photo) need to be returned to the News-Telegram By April 18. Forms were distributed by the election officer at each school after filing ended. If any C-P or Yantis board candidate did not receive a form, please contact Faith Huffman ASAP at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , 903-885-8663 or at the News-Telegram office.

