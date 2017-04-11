Gilmer man killed in State Highway 11 crash near Pickton

A Gilmer man was killed in the early morning hours Tuesday following a truck-trailer crash on State Highway 11 near Pickton.

Anthony Warren Parrish, 49, was pronounced dead by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings at 1:02 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered as is standard procedure in deaths of that nature.

Hopkins County emergency dispatchers were alerted at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a truck and cattle trailer.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety reports, Parrish was traveling east on State Highway 11 near Pickton in a Ford F150 pickup, towing a farm trailer. The vehicle traveled off the north side of the road and down a steep embankment, killing Parrish, according to preliminary DPS crash reports.

The torrential rain falling in a solid “curtain” was believed to be a contributing factor.

“He was hauling a gooseneck trailer loaded with cows eastbound on State Highway 11 and had just passed Foster’s store at FM 269 when the truck hydroplaned and left the road on the north side into the ditch. The trailer jackknifed over on top of the cab, onto the truck, killing the driver while all of that was occurring,” Cummings said.

Officials completely shut down that section of State Highway 11 east, routing traffic off the state highway onto FM 269 until about 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, believing the weather conditions made it “too dangerous for anybody to drive past it safely” while crews worked at the scene.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Russell and Deputy Kevin Lester; Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Joshua Banta; Hopkins County Emergency Medical Services personnel; Hopkins County, Saltillo and Pickton Pine Forest firefighters all were dispatched to the scene.

“Apparently, he and someone else who works with him had picked up the cows at the sale barn. They were heading back to Gilmer with them,” said Cummings, noting the two men were traveling in separate vehicles. “Contact was made with the second driver, and he came back and identified the driver and notified his family for us.”

A few calves were noted to have sustained injuries that required them to be put down, but the rest of the cattle were otherwise OK. Arrangements were made and a trailer brought to transport the bovine to their intended destination, the justice of the peace noted.