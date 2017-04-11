SSISD board approves 31 personnel changes

Trustees for Sulphur Springs Independent School District approved 31 personnel changes in addition to approving professional contract extensions for the 2017-18 school year.

Overall, one retirement, 16 resignations, nine hires and eight personnel changes were approved at Monday’s board meeting. Seven of those staff changes will be at high school.

Cindy Welch, fine arts clerical aide at high school, will be retiring at the end of the school year. Five additional staff members also turned in notice of intent to resign their positions at the end of the school year. They include health science technology education teacher and assistant trainer Brad Abell and HSTE teacher Jennifer Carter, family and consumer science teacher Nancy Reese, English teacher Breanna Richey and computer programming teacher and UIL coordinator Gina Wilder.

Approved to become the new HSTE teacher was Brynn Smith. Also approved to become the new academic specialist at high school was Amber Norris.

Middle school will also see several changes resulting from the resignations and staff hirings. Sarah Frazier’s position as math teacher ended immediate upon her arrest April 5 on a drug charge. Trustees formally accepted that resignation Monday night, according to board notes.

Four other middle school staff members’ resignations were approved. Leaving at the end of the school year will be middle school science teacher Jack Brandon, physical education teacher and girls coach Macy Hurley, special education aide Chelby Murray and math teacher Morgan Taylor.

Approved by trustees to join the middle school staff are Alexsa Baylus as English teacher, Lynn Haberstroh and Dustin Lawson as math teachers, Sara Price as P.E. teacher and girls coach, and Ryan Watts as science teacher.

Amanda Salters is resigning her post as bilingual first grade teacher at Travis Primary and Rebecca Shirley is resigning her post as first grade teacher at Lamar Primary, effective at the end of the school year.

Stephanie Cowden also resigned as special education aide for Connections.

Early Childhood Learning Center will be losing two secretaries and an aide. Jamie Hale is resigning as special education aide at the end of the school year. Sonya Smith is resigning as ECLC secretary and Rebecca Woods as Head Start secretary this summer. Before the next school year, Pam Scott is scheduled to trade her desk at Travis Primary, where she serves as campus secretary, to become the Head Start secretary at ECLC.

Sara Tanton will be moving from Bowie Primary, where she serves as campus secretary, to become the maintenance secretary at SSISD Administration Building.

Rachel Kistler will remain on Bowie Primary campus, but will switch jobs; the literacy support staff will become Bowie’s academic specialist. Ana Ramirez will make a similar job swap. She will switch from teaching bilingual second grade to become the academic specialist at Travis Primary.

Whitney Helfferich will swap campuses. Helfferich has been teaching third grade at Sulphur Springs Elementary, but will move to ECLC to become a kindergarten teacher. Tiffany Kral was approved to become a new third grade teacher at SSES.

The special services department will also be adding to their staff; Sheryl Carnes was ap?proved as a licensed specialist in school psychology intern.

Trustees also approved professional employment contracts as recommended for the 2017-18 school year.