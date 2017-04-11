State has sales tax holiday for emergency needs

With perfect timing, and the potential for severe weather approaching this spring, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, Saturday-Monday, April 22-24.

“Unfortunately, we can’t predict when the next fire, flood or tornado may strike,” Hegar said. “But we can be prepared, and this tax holiday helps Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations before they happen."

There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a price:

Less than $3,000

• Portable generators

Less than $300

• Hurricane shutters

• Emergency ladders

Less than $75

• Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

• First aid kits

• Fuel containers

• Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

• Hatchets

• Axes

• Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

• Nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage

• Nonelectric can openers

• Portable self-powered light sources (hand cranked flashlights)

• Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios

• Reusable and artificial ice products

• Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors

• Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Purchases that do not qualify include

• Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

• Camping stoves and camping supplies

• Chainsaws

• Plywood

• Extension ladders and stepladders and

• Tents

The Comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, approved by lawmakers during the 2015 Texas Legislature.

For more information, contact 800-252-5555.