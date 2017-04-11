Pummeled — area hit with 7 inches of rain

A severe electrical thunderstorm brought not only lightning to Sulphur Springs Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, but dropped 7 inches of rain in a span of only 12 hours.

Hopkins County was under a flash flood warning for much of Monday night, as the area was hit with 7.01 inches of rain between 4 p.m. Monday to 3:55 a.m. Tuesday.

A trace more rain fell after daybreak Tuesday, but there were several 20-minute time periods Monday evening and Tuesday morning in which more than a half-inch of precipitation fell.

From 5:15 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. Monday, the area received 1.53 inches of rain; between 1:35 a.m. and 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, another 0.73 inches fell; then 0.75 inches fell from 1:55 a.m. to 2:15 a.m.; and 0.73 inches of rain came down between 2:35 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service gauge at Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport.

More rain could be coming, though forecasters are not calling for such a deluge as experienced Monday and Tuesday.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Then, area residents can expect some clearing, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies Thursday and mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday.

The beginning of next week calls for a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday and Monday.