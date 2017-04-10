Multiple county high speed chase lands Greenville man in jail

A Greenville man lead authorities on a chase from Cumby, into Sulphur Springs then through Hopkins County, into Rains County Saturday evening. For his high speed adventure, he was escorted to Hopkins County jail, where he was booked on four charges.

David Jason Neagle, 45 was arrested by Cumby Police Officer Jeremy Dixon Saturday evening on FM 514 in Rains County for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, with a previous conviction, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair it, deadly conduct and reckless driving, according to arrest and jail reports.

Dixon, on arrest reports, stated he first saw the man operating a 1997 Cadillac DeVille at the intersection of the north service road and FM 499 in Cumby. The vehicle did not have a registration sticker on the window, so Dixon initiated a traffic stop at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

As the Cumby officer approached the driver’s side of the car, Dixon said he noticed the man hide his right hand behind his back. When asked what he had in his hand, he told the officer it was paraphernalia and asked the officer if he wanted it. He told the man not to move his hand. Instead of following the policeman’s orders, however, the man put the car in drive and fled the scene in the vehicle, according to arrest reports.

At that point, Dixon advised dispatchers he was initiating a pursuit and got back into his patrol unit and began following the fleeing car. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies and Cumby officer Ray Embro also joined the chase, as did authorities in other areas as the pursuit sped through those jurisdictions, according to dispatched reports.

During the chase, Neagle was observed throwing items out of the car window. He drove the blue car “into oncoming traffic several times while traffic was approaching, endangering the lives of the innocent motoring public and law enforcement officers,” Dixon noted on arrest reports.

The pursuit continued along several highways, into Sulphur Springs and on city streets as well as farm to market roads. Speeds during the pursuit were in excess of 110 miles per hour. The pursuit was terminated on FM 514 in Rains County, where Neagle was taken into custody at 6:56 p.m., arrest reports noted.

During an interview, Dixon noted, Neagle admitted to throwing illegal contraband out of the vehicle’s window.

Multiple pill bottles with pills not prescribed to Neagle were removed from the car. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Wyatt’s Towing, and Neagle was booked into the county jail on all four charges, Dixon noted on arrest reports.

Neagle remained in the county jail Monday morning in lieu of $10,000 bond each on the deadly conduct and reckless driving charges, $30,000 on the tampering with evidence charge and $35,000 on the evading arrest charge, according to jail reports.