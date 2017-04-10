Brackish water the topic of meeting at TAMU-C

COMMERCE — Northeast Texas citizens who are interested in the brackish groundwater underneath the region are invited to the Blossom and Nacatoch Aquifers Stakeholder Meeting, hosted by the Texas Water Development Board.

The meeting is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in Room 233 of the Rayburn Student Center at Texas A&M-Commerce. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Hopkins County falls within the Nacatoch Aquifer.

In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 30 directing the TWDB to conduct studies to identify and designate brackish groundwater production zones in the state's aquifers. Brackish groundwater is groundwater that is not fresh, ranging from 1,000 parts per million of total dissolved solids (the top end of fresh water) to 10,000 part per million (seawater is about 35,000 parts per million).

The bill requires the TWDB to (1) determine the amount of brackish groundwater that a brackish groundwater production zone is capable of producing over 30- and 50-year periods without causing a significant impact to water availability or water quality, (2) provide recommendations for reasonable monitoring to observe the effects of brackish groundwater production, and (3) work with groundwater conservation districts and stakeholders in this effort.

Because the state's databases do not include all water wells, the TWDB said it is particularly important for them to hear how people may or may not be using brackish groundwater.

Counties within the Nacatoch Aquifer include Bowie, Delta, Ellis, Franklin, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Morris, Navarro, Rains, Red River, Rockwall and Titus.

Counties within the Blossom Aquifer include Bowie, Lamar and Red River.

Other may be interested in attending are those in Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District and Neches & Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District; those in Regional Water Planning Areas C and D; and Groundwater Management Areas 8, 11 and 12.