City, county schedule dates for spring cleaning

Spring is in full swing and with it comes time for homeowners to get their places trimmed, mowed, raked and cleaned up. The city of Sulphur Springs will be lending a hand April 17-22 with the annual city-wide clean-up.

During clean-up week, city residents can take unwanted furniture and other junk to the traditional location, about one-quarter of a mile east of Flowserve on East Jefferson Street, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

The same rules apply as in recent years, according to City Manager Marc Maxwell.

“No household hazardous waste will be accepted, which means no tires, no batteries, no paint and no chemicals,” Maxwell said. “The list of items that will not be accepted includes appliances with refrigerant in them. We will take them but they have to be certified that the refrigerant has been safely removed.”

The cleanup program is not open to everyone; it's open to city residents only and is not for commercial purposes — only residential garbage.

“So bring your water bill and your identification for proof that you are, in fact, a city resident,” the city manager emphasized. “There will be people there to help you off-load your truck or trailer and it should be a fairly orderly process.”

Countywide cleanup set for April 21-22

Hopkins County Commissioners Court has set the county's annual cleanup dates for Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Dumpsters will be available on those days at each of the four county precinct barns and precinct employees will be available at each to assist in the off-loading.

There are some restrictions on what can be disposed of during the county's cleanup.

No items containing refrigerant will be accepted. The only way old refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners will be accepted is with an official certificate that the refrigerant has been properly removed.

No household hazardous waste will be accepted, which means no tires, batteries, paint nor chemicals.

Dumpsters will be available at the Precinct 1 barn located at 5516 State Highway 19 south; Precinct 2 barn located on SH 11 east about one mile past Como; Precinct 3 barn located east of County Road 3564 in Dike; Precinct 4 county barn located on FM 2653, 2.5 miles south of Ridgeway or, from Interstate 30, use exit 116 and go north on FM 2653 and go north until you get to the dumpsters. Look for the signs.