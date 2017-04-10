Local vendors invited to Farmers Market at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods at its spring Farmers Market scheduled for April 29. Nonprofit organizations are also encouraged to register.

Collectors, crafters and growers with interests in everything from homemade crafts and candles to baked goods, carvings, flowers and produce are encouraged to sign up. To register, vendors can visit tsceventpartners.com or visit the Tractor Supply store at 1737 South Broadway St. The participation registration window will close April 27 for this year’s event.

During the Farmers Market on April 29, vendors will be able showcase their goods, free of charge, in areas near the Sulphur Springs store front. Anyone selling consumable products — items such as canned items, eggs, honey, etc. — are reminded they must abide by state’s licensing and regulations for those products.