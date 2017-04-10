9-1-1 dispatchers recognized during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

Ark-Tex Council of Governments 9-1-1 Program is honoring dispatchers in the region in celebration of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

ATCOG and the Governor’s Office encourage others to observe NPSTW by showing support and appreciation to all local 9-1-1 dispatchers like those working at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Sulphur Springs Police Department.

The Commission on State Emergency Communications works with local and state governments to ensure reliable access to emergency telecommunications services, manned by 9-1-1 dispatchers, the first point of contact for people seeking emergency services information or help during a severe personal crisis or community-wide calamity.

To highlight the invaluable role of public safety telecommunicators, the commission annually designates a week in April for an awareness campaign.

Governor Greg Abbott on April 3 signed a proclamation making April 9-15 Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Texas.

“The men and women serving as public safety telecommunicators — 9-1-1 operators, dispatchers and other communications specialists — are dedicated to saving lives. These professionals, the ‘unseen first responders,’ provide critical assistance to Texans in times of great need, and their specialized skills and calm presence are invaluable to the Lone Star State,” the proclamation states.

“This week honors the thousands of men and women who answer 9-1-1 emergency calls, dispatch police, fire, EMS and equipment, and provide life-saving assistance to citizens. It is designated as a time to recognize and thank the men and women of public safety communications, and to publicly celebrate and honor the otherwise unsung hero on the other end of the line. It's a great opportunity to reflect on the important role of the 9-1-1 dispatcher as the first, first responder,” ATCOG 9-1-1 Operations Coordinator Rea Washington noted in a press release.

“At this time, I encourage all Texans to extend their appreciation to public safety telecommunicators. Their diligent efforts ensure that help is on the way when we need it most,” the governor proclaimed.

To recognize Hopkins County’s 9-1-1 telecommunications operators, ATCOG Public Safety Manager Mary Beth Rudel and Washington presented the Hopkins County Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and the Sulphur Springs Police Department dispatchers with gifts and certificates of appreciation. Accepting on behalf of HCSO was Communications Manager Ron Lowie, and on behalf of SSPD was Communications Manager Nancy Stillwagoner and dispatcher Matt Cochran.

“We celebrate you during this week, and all yearlong!” ATCoG offers to all 9-1-1 dispatchers. “We would like to extend a heartfelt, ‘Thank you’ for your tireless work and constant commitment to keeping our communities and families safe.”