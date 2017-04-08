DOI plan, calendar, Head Start grant top agenda

Next year’s calendar and the final District of Innovation Plan are among the items Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees will be asked to consider approving at their regular monthly meeting Monday.

Superintendent Michael Lamb is scheduled to present the 2017-18 proposed school calendar, prior to the board vote on the issue. He is also slated to discuss and present for trustees’ approval funds for “Capture Kids Hearts” training.

Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams is slated to discuss and present for board approval the final District Innovation Plan. “Innovations” the district committee has included in the plan are:

• The ability to begin the first day of instruction for students before the fourth Monday in August but not before the second Monday in August, for better balance of semester instructional days, flexibility in calendar dynamics, additional instruction days prior to state testing, and completing the year before June.

• Hire knowledgeable individuals who do not necessarily have teaching certifications in the area they are teaching when a qualify certified teacher cannot be found, and give SSISD the ability to certify teachers in high demand areas such as career and technology eduction, foreign languages, math, science, English language arts and reading and social studies; this would not include special education and bilingual teachers, who would continue to be required to hold state teaching certifications.

Business Manager Sherry McGraw is slated to present for board approval payment to TAPS for insurance overages, budget amendments for construction projects, a resolution requesting participation in the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Cooperative Purchasing Program and a resolution extending the depository contract for funds of SSISD with City National Bank. McGraw is also expected to present a 2017 budget calendar.

Head Start Director Hillary Young is scheduled to present for board approval a Head Start Self-Assessment and Program Improvement Plan and a one-time grant application for a Head Start bus and child safety restraint systems. Submitted for informational purposes only will be Head Start director’s report, Policy Council minutes and newsletter, for March; and a CCP grant application. Young and Becky Justice will conduct required training on the board’s roles and responsibilities in Head Start.

The consent agenda includes an Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2017-18; quarterly investment report for the 3 months ending Feb. 28; and tax credits and supplements, delinquent tax collections, and financial statements and bills payable, for March.

Josh Williams, Kathy Wright and Gina Wilder are slated to present reports on district UIL academic competitions.

Slated to lead the pledge to the American flag is 10th grader Jakeb Jonaitis, son of Miranda and David McDaniel, and to lead the pledge to the Texas flag is REACH student Johnny Bryant, son of Amy and Johnny Bryant.

The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the board room of SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St.