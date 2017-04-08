Beer, wine tasting will make doggone good time

Sulphur Springs residents can have a good time for a good cause — or some good paws — on and around Celebration Plaza on May 6.

Matt Dunn and Art Foster, operating through their nonprofit, The Buried Bone Foundation, are sponsors of the third annual Reds, Whites and Brews Festival, which will be benefiting two dog-related charities. The Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter and The Hearts of Life Animal Rescue will be the beneficiaries of the event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on that date.

Dunn said the two had specific needs that he and Foster were targeting.

“The Animal Shelter needs a 10x10 foot slab for a kennel and Hearts of Life needs dog runs,” Dunn said.

The heart of the event, and how it raises money for the two animal groups, is samplings from 11 breweries and six wineries. The event will have over 45 beers.

People buy tasting cards for $25, which provide 12 tastings of beers or wines. Cards will be available for purchase at the Reds, Whites and Brews tent. All participating breweries and wineries are listed on the event’s website, www.theburiedbone.com.

The adult beverages are a mix of regional, state and national beers and wines. A complete list of beers and wines that will be on tap is at the website’s page www.theburiedbone.com/beer-wine.

The event will be in downtown Sulphur Springs. Dunn said wine tastings will be on Main Street and beer tastings on Celebration Plaza.

Helping dogs is the primary reason for the event, Dunn said.

“We knew we wanted to do a charity for either dogs or kids, and we both have dogs,” he said.

While wine and beer tastings are the heart of the event, it will have plenty of other things to do.

Sulphur Springs Rotary Club is sponsoring a canine corner. It will include dog adoptions, dog training and vendors of various canine products. Dogs are welcome if on a leash.

Dunn said downtown area restaurants will be serving as food vendors.

“We’re doing all we can to support local restaurants,” he said.

The event will also be a day to celebrate the arts.

Dunn said that Forbidden Art Gallery from Greenville will be there, along with other regional artists. He and Foster are still looking for other artists of all types to become vendors.

And that is the other reason for the event, Dunn said.

“I want to see Sulphur Springs grow,” he said. “I want to help out the community and I want to stimulate creativity.”

All people attending the festival need to do is look for signs with the festival’s smiley-faced, starry-eyed mascot, BW. The signs will have directions and information for attendees.

People looking to become vendors can call 903-647-0432.