Remembering those who gave their all in WWI

The men of Hopkins County were no strangers to military service during World War I. And some gave their all.

In all, 35 men who spent all or part of their lives in Hopkins County died while serving in the armed forces in World War I. Of those, 13 were killed in action, four died of wounds, 16 of other causes — almost all from Spanish flu, one at sea returning from France, and one in Sulphur Springs due to lingering effects of poison gas. Of the 35, 31 listed their civilian occupation as "farmer." The others included a traveling salesman, a farm implement dealer, a locomotive boilerman and a career soldier.

By race, 31 were white and four were black. Seven were married and six of them had children; the seventh had a pregnant wife.

Eight went to Camp Travis, near San Antonio, for basic training with the 90th Infantry Division. Four others trained at Camp Bowie near Fort Worth with the 36th Infantry, a Texas National Guard unit. As in the Civil War, military units tended to be filled with men from the same area.

On July 5, 1917, all men between the ages of 21 and 31 registered for the first of three annual national drafts.

Walter F. Kincaid, a private in Company F, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, was the first of these men to die in action. He was killed on July 15, 1918, in the battle of Chateau-Thierry, where his unit was in action on the front line on the south bank of the Marne River.

They are, alphabetically by last name, with date of death and listed cause of death:

Carroll Attaway, Sept. 22, 1918, killed in action; Oscar Baker, March 12, 1919, other cause of death, John M. Bennett, Nov. 12, 1918, other causative factors; Richard Blankinship, Sept. 30, 1918, killed in action; Harley E. Boss, Oct. 1, 1918, died of wounds; Gordon R. Boyd, Sept. 26, 1918, killed in action; Archie Buchanan, Nov. 12, 1917, other causes of death; George F. Butler, Feb. 1, 1919, other causes of death;

James B. Click, Jan. 2, 1918, other causes of death; John E. Curry, Oct. 13, 1918, killed in action; Ben M. Day, Nov. 4, 1918, died of wounds; George A. Eden, Sept. 28, 1918, died of wounds; Joe Gafford, Nov. 8, 1918, other cause of death; William Marion Galloway, Nov. 1, 1918, killed in action; Earl D. Garvin, Oct. 22, 1918, other cause of death; Whalen Givens, Sept. 29, 1918, killed in action; David E. Good, Oct. 9, 1918, killed in action; Perry Franklin Griffin, July 22, 1918, died of wounds; Robert O. Griggs, July 19, 1918, killed in action;

Garvin Hollaway, Nov. 8, 1918, other cause of death; George M. Holt, March 28, 1918, other cause of death; James H. Hood, Oct. 2, 1918, killed in action; Collicius Jones, Oct. 10, 1918, other cause of death; Walter F. Kincaid, July 15, 1918, killed in action; William O. Mattison, Nov. 8, 1918, killed in action; Esca McCord, Sept. 26, 1918, killed in combat; Grigsby Minter, April 25, 1920, other causes of death;

Dennie L. Sanders, Oct. 6, 1918, died of wounds; Dave P. Smith, Oct. 12, 1918, other causes of death; Milton J. Starr, Sept. 23, 1918, other cause of death Fred Tacker, Dec. 6, 1917, other causes of death; Charles E. Taylor, Nov. 9, 1917, other causes of death; Fount Taylor, April 21, 1918, other causes of death;

Lewis Vaughn, Oct. 20, 1918, other causes of death; Clarence A. Woods, Oct. 13, 1918, other causes of death.

Brief information on each of the war fatalities follows.

Carroll Attaway was born on Feb. 24, 1888, in Texas. He was killed on Sept. 21, 1918 in the vicinity of Preny, France, as part of the St. Mihiel offensive. He was born and raised in Como. He was a farmer.

Oscar Baker was born on May 19, 1894, in Texas. He died of influenza in Europe on March 12, 1919. He was reported as the first Hopkins County war casualty to be buried locally. He was born in Cumby. He was working as a railroad boilermaker in Gila, Arizona, and living in Globe, Arizona, when he registered for the draft.

John Marvin Barnett was born in Celeste, Hunt County, on April 14, 1894. He died on a hospital troop ship at sea on Nov. 12, 1918, due to complications from ear surgery.

Richard Daniel Blankinship was born in Arkansas on Aug. 19, 1885. He was killed in combat on Sept. 30, 1918, during the Meuse-Argonne offensive. He lived in Sulphur Bluff, working as a farmer for Walter Robinson in the Cunningham area at the time he was drafted.

Harley Elijah Boss was born on Feb. 23, 1891, in Roxton, Texas, southwest of Paris. He died in France of battle wounds on Oct. 1, 1918. He lived in Whitewright, Grayson County, at the time of the draft. His father was listed as living in Hopkins County with another son, as of the 1920 Census.

Gordon Russell Boyd was born in Winnsboro on Aug. 16, 1892. He registered for the draft in Pickton. He was killed in action on Sept. 26, 1918, in the St. Mihiel front.

Archibald Bryant Buchanan was born on Dec. 20, 1892, in Tennessee. He was a farmer who lived in Sulphur Springs and worked for Joe Kennedy. He died of spinal meningitis on Nov. 27, 1917, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

George Franklin Butler was born on June 25, 1895, in Cumby. He died of pneumonia in a military hospital in Commercy, France, on Feb. 1, 1919.

James Benjamin Click was born on Dec. 12, 1893, in Dallas. He worked and lived on his parents' farm at the time of joining the military. He died of surgical complications on Jan. 12, 1918, in Camp Bowie, Texas.

John Earl Curry was born in July 1896, with no birth date listed, and lived in Hopkins County as of the 1900 Census. He was killed in action on Oct. 13, 1918, near Attigny, France.

Benjamin Melvin Day was born on Aug. 3, 1894, in Sulphur Springs and was listed as a farmer. He died of combat wounds on Nov. 6, 1918, likely received during the Meuse-Argonne offensive.

George Austin Eden was born on March 22, 1895, in Bryan, Brazos County, Texas. He was a farmer in Sulphur Springs and claimed a draft exemption as the sole support of his widowed mother. He was killed in action on Sept. 28, 1918, likely near Brieulles-sur-Meuse, France.

Joe L. Gafford was born in September 1888, in Sulphur Springs. He was a traveling salesman for the O.L. Gregory Vinegar Company. He died of pneumonia on Nov. 8, 1918, in Camp Stanley, Texas.

William Marion Galloway was born on Sept. 6, 1887, in Coke, Texas, north of Quitman in Wood County. He was a farmer and was listed as living in Como when he registered for the draft. Although he claimed to be the sole support of his mother, he did not ask for an exemption. He was killed near Rembercourt-sur-Mad on Nov. 1, 1918.

Earl D. Garvin was born in Como on Aug. 25, 1893. He died, likely of influenza, at Camp Cody, Deming, New Mexico, on Oct. 22, 1918. He claimed an exemption as the sole support of his parents and their age.

Whalen Givens was born on Feb. 14, 1891, in Hopkins County. He lived in Cooper and was listed as a farm laborer. He reportedly had the lower left corner of his draft card removed as African-American. He was part of the all-black 369th Infantry Regiment. He was killed in action on Sept. 29, 1918, north of the Oise-Aisne Canal in France.

David Ernest Good was born on Jan. 9, 1894, in Tennessee. He was single, and lived and farmed in Cumby with his parents. He was killed in action on Oct. 9, 1918, in the Champagne area of the Meuse-Argonne offensive.

Perry Franklin Griffin was born on Sept. 24, 1899, in Miller Grove and grew up in Sulphur Springs. He died on July 22, 1918, of wounds received in the Aisne-Marne offensive.

Robert Ollie Griggs was born on May 18, 1896, in Alabama. He farmed with his parents near Saltillo. He was killed in action on July 18, 1918, near Soissons, France.

Garvin C. Hollaway was born on Oct. 7, 1894, in Mississippi. He died, likely of influenza, at Camp Lee, Virginia, on Nov. 8, 1918. He was single and farming near Winnsboro at the time of the draft.

George Milton Holt was born in June 1894 in Missouri. He was the one U.S. Navy member of the list of 35 fatalities. He died on March 298, 1918, at the Portsmouth, New Hampshire naval shipyard, of pneumonia. He enlisted in the Navy in 1915. His family was listed as living near Saltillo in the 1920 Census.

James Herbert Hood was born on June 25, 1892, in Arkansas. He was killed in action in the Meuse-Argonne on Oct. 3, 1918. He was a farmer, listed with a Sulphur Springs address.

Collicious Jones was born on July 27, 1896 in Hopkins County. He was listed as working with his family at the time of the draft. His draft card was treated like that of Givens. He died of pneumonia on Oct. 10, 1918, in Camp Bowie, Texas.

Walter F. Kincaid was born in 1902 — no more specific date listed — in Texas. His parents are listed in Hopkins County in the 1910 Census. He may have enlisted, at the age of 16; no draft card exists. He was killed in action on July 15, 1918, on the Marne River.

William Oscar Mattison was born on March 20, 1895, in Arbala. He was killed in action, exact location undetermined, on Nov. 8, 1918.

Esca McCord was born on Dec. 25, 1894, in Mississippi. He was a single farmer near Weaver at the time he was drafted. He claimed an exemption due to partial facial paralysis. He was killed in action on Sept. 26, 1918, in the St. Mihiel offensive. Per a descendant, his body originally had to be left in no-man's land after an aborted raid. He was first buried in France, then disinterred in 1921 for reburial in Weaver.

Grigsby Minter was born on Sept. 23, 1883, in Hopkins County. He was apparently planning to be a career solider, having enlisted in 1912. He died at the home of his sister in Sulphur Springs on April 25, 1920, apparently due to lingering effects of a poison gas attack.

Dennis Levi Sanders was born on Feb. 28, 1888, in Birthright. He died of wounds, battle location unknown, on Oct. 6, 1918. He was farming near Dike at the time of draft.

David Pickens Smith was born on Sept. 5, 1888, in Sulphur Springs. He was a farm implement dealer. He died of pneumonia on Oct. 12, 1918, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Milton J. Starr was born on Jan. 17, 1894, in Rockdale, southwest of Sulphur Springs. He died of unknown disease on Sept. 23, 1918 in France.

Fred W. Tacker was born on April 13, 1899, in Hopkins County. He died of pneumonia on Dec. 6, 1917 at Camp Bowie.

Charles Edgar Taylor was born on Oct. 15, 1895, in Texas. He lived in Cumby and worked on R.A. Ramey's farm at the time he was drafted; he had claimed an exemption for supporting his widowed sister and her children. He died on Nov. 9, 1917, in Camp Bowie, of pneumonia.

Fount Taylor was born on Oct. 7, 1894 in Mississippi. He identified as a self-employed farmer in the Pine Forest area when registering for the draft. He is reported as dying on April 21, 1918, with his military unit and other details unidentified. Like Givens, as an African-American, he reportedly had the lower left corner of his draft card removed.

Louis D. Vaughn was born on March 4, 1896, in Tennessee. He registered for the draft in Choctaw County, Oklahoma; his widowed mother was listed as living in Hunt County in the 1910 Census. He died on Oct. 20, 1918, of pneumonia, at Camp Bowie. His death certificate listed his wife as being from Sulphur Springs.

Clarence Alverson Woods was born on Nov. 4, 1895, in Oklahoma. He was farming with his parents near Sulphur Springs at the time of the draft. He died on Oct. 13, 1918, in Camp Mills, New York, probably of influenza.

The material above was originally compiled by Joe Hamrick, whose grandfather, David E. Hamrick, was a World War I veteran of Company D, 110th Ammunition Train, 35th Infantry Division.