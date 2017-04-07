Learn about Army life for local WWI soldiers

Editor’s Note: April 6 marked the 100th anniversary of the United States’ involvement in World War I. The News-Telegram has a series of articles on The Great War.

Per the Selective Service Act of 1917, passed by Congress on May 18, 1917, the draft, the first since the Civil War, was run under the office of the Provost Marshal General. The National Archives, in its article on the SSA, calls its administration “supervised decentralization.” The Provost Marshal’s office formulated draft policy and forwarded details to the governors of the 48 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

The 52 states and territories had an number of district draft boards — a minimum of one for each federal judicial district. In turn, they had 4,648 local boards helping them in this effort, basically one for each county-sized jurisdiction. The local boards administered details of the actual draft calls. They made determinations of medical fitness of draftees, whether or not to grant exemptions, and got draftees on trains to various training camps. District boards received appeals on things like medical exams and exemption claims.

World War I had three draft registrations. The first, on June 5, 1917, was for all men between the ages of 21 and 31. The second, on June 5, 1918, registered those who attained age 21 after June 5, 1917. (A supplemental registration was held on Aug. 24, 1918, for those becoming 21 years old after June 5, 1918. This was included in the second registration.) The third registration was held on Sept. 12, 1918, for men age 18 through 45. About 24 million men registered for the draft.

The U.S. War Department formed the National Army in 1917 to fight WWI. It was formed by a mix of the core of the regular United States Army, that is, the “Regular Army” above augmented by units of the United States National Guard and the more than 1 million draftees, as well as volunteers after the start of the war.

The Selective Service Act of 1917, in addition to starting the military draft for WWI, established the broad outlines of the Army’s structure, with the three increments listed above.

1. The Regular Army was to be raised immediately to the full wartime strength of 286,000 authorized in the National Defense Act of 1916, per Wikipedia’s page on the National Army. That act had also created reserve units and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. It also expanded presidential authority to call up the National Guard, including for overseas war duty, and provided federal funding for expanded training.

2. The National Guard, which was also to be expanded immediately to the authorized strength of approximately 450,000.

3. A National Army, which the National Defense Act of 1916 had called a Volunteer Army, to be created in two increments of 500,000 men each at the time President Wilson determined.

4. This was a partial holdover from the practice in the Civil War of distinguishing between Regular Army and volunteer units. But, it went more and more by the wayside. The separate identities were lost as recruits and draftees went into all three units. So, in the middle of 1918, the War Department changed the designation of all land forces to one “United States Army.” The original segment to which regiments, brigades, and divisions belonged nevertheless remained apparent from numerical designations. As Wikipedia notes, for the Regular Army, for example, divisions were from 1-25, while numbers 26-49 were reserved for the National Guard and 50 and on up for divisions of the National Army.

In Hopkins County, draftees, those scheduled to appear before draft boards and those claiming exemptions were all listed by name in issues of the newspaper.

Many of these men served in the 359th Infantry Regiment. With a complement of 106 officers and 3,536 enlisted, it left Camp Travis on June 7, 1918. The unit was part of the 180th Infantry Brigade, 90th Division. It stopped briefly at Camp Mills, New York, and then embarked from New York City June 20, 1918. It landed in Liverpool, then on to Cherbourg, France on July 6, 1918.

From there, the unit had further pre-combat training in France before being moved to the front. Per regimental records, the unit saw its first combat action on Sept. 12, 1918. The regiment saw fierce fighting most the month, then went on brief leave in early October. On the night of Oct. 9-10, 1918, it was moved to the Meuse-Argonne sector.

While soldiers of the regiment learned what they could from their final pre-combat training in France, and the advice of French soldiers, per regimental records, that didn’t cover everything. Early combat was needed to “blood” the unit and let it learn how tactics played out in action. The 359th maintained a regimental history through a variety of documents, which describe its combat experience in detail, as supplied by a great-grandnephew of Esca McCord, who served in the regiment and was killed in action on Sept. 26, 1918.

While young men were either drafted, or else volunteered, for the war, the federal government was seeking to finance it. As in World War II, much of the cost was funded by selling war bonds to the American public. The one local newspaper at the time, the Sulphur Springs Gazette, notes that throughout the South, subscriptions to the first and second Liberty Loan drives, as the bond sales were known, was low, with many people thinking they couldn’t afford them. Sales picked up with the next two drives, which had county level sales managers.

Also on the home front, the Red Cross got women to help make and prepare hospital garments, comfort kits and other necessities. It also helped lead bond sales drives.

