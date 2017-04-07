School bus sustains minimal damage after crash

A Sulphur Springs Independent School District bus sustained minimal damage during a minor crash on Interstate 635 in the Dallas area Thursday. No injuries were reported.

“They were coming back from Kennedale from a track meet in the Dallas area on 635. A car came over and sideswiped the front of the bus, not causing too much damage,” said SSISD Communications Director Rusty Harden. “The kids were fine. No one was hurt.”

The driver was able to pull over. Dallas authorities arrived and made a crash report. The bus had apparent damage to a bumper; it was dented, but otherwise believed to be undamaged. Thus, the driver was able to drive the bus and passengers back to Sulphur Springs without further incident.

“Everybody was fine,” Harden said. “It was scary but everyone was OK.”