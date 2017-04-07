Saltillo High finishes second in district UIL

Saltillo High School was ranked second overall at the Conference 1A, District 23, Academic Spring UIL Meet. Numerous students placed high enough individually or as part of a team to advance to the regional academic UIL competition Friday and Saturday, April 7-8.

“I am really proud of the students of Saltillo for pulling off the accomplishments in the middle of all the other activities and academic achievements,” said Johnna West, Saltillo Independent School District UIL coordinator.

Several students and few teams were ranked high enough at district to advance to region. Several students also earned recognition in more than one event.

The journalism team came in first at district with 10 points overall.

Saltillo HS shut the competition out of the top three slots in feature writing. Individually, Cheyenne Neal placed first, Brenda Castro second and Shelby Matlock third in feature writing.

In news writing, Brenda Castro earned first place honors, Shelby Matlock earned second place honors and Lindsay Butler was recognized for placing fourth in news writing.

In headline writing, Michael Simmons won second place honors and Shelby Matlock finished fifth.

In editorial writing, Cheyenne Neal won second place honors, Rainie English third place honors and Lindsay Butler finished fifth.

Two students also placed in ready writing: Graycie Hodges came in fifth and Madison Simmons sixth.

The Saltillo current issues team secured top honors with 10 points gleaned overall. The students placed in four of the six top slots. Ryan Prewitt won first place honors, Matthew Gurley second place honors, Branson McGill third place honors and McKenna Wiler was recognized for placing sixth in current issues.

Saltillo’s One Act Play was one earning top honors with a composite 40 points overall.

The calculator applications team earned second place honors. Individually, Ana Gallegos earned third place honors and Lorena Castro was recognized for placing fourth in calculator applications. Gallegos also won third place honors in accounting.

The Saltillo mathematics team came in second overall at district as well. Individually, Lyle Bench was recognized for placing sixth in the event.

The number sense team also earned second place team honors. Individually, Trevor Moore earned second place team honors and Brandon McGill placed fourth.

The science team came in second overall at district. Individually, Callie Callahan placed fifth in science.

The spelling and vocabulary team also earned second place team honors. Individually, Graycie Hodges placed fourth and Lorena Castro fifth in spelling and vocabulary competition.

In informative speaking, Christy Marquez placed fifth and McKenna Wiler placed sixth.

In persuasive speaking, Michael Simmons earned top honors while Selena Hernandez was recognized for her fourth place finish and Rainie English for finishing fifth.

Zane Underwood earned first place honors in social studies, and Hannah Wartenbee was recognized for placing fourth in social studies competition.