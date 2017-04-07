Cooper Lake has spring, Easter events

Cooper Lake State Park has a Monarchs in the Park event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The event is at the Pelican Point Day Use Area in the Doctors Creek Unit.

Those attending can walk and talk with a local monarch researcher about monarch butterflies and their life history. They can learn about why these butterflies are so fascinating and important to protect in Texas.

People should bring walking shoes and water.

Then, the park has an Easter Bonnet Blues event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. This is at the Gulls Bluff Day Use Area in the South Sulphur Unit.

The public is invited to come make Easter bonnets at the park while discussing the history of hats and their connection to area natural resources and conservation efforts. Hats will be provided while supplies last.

Finally, the park is spicing up the traditional Easter egg hunt.

From 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, it will have a geocache egg hunt. This at the Pelican Point Day Use Area in the Doctors Creek Unit.

The public is invited to join a park interpreter to find out what geocaching is all about and how to get started in this outdoor sport. GPS devices will be provided for this program. After a short program on the history and basics of geocaching, people will have the opportunity to get out and try it for themselves in teams.

People should bring walking shoes and water.

All events are free with the park entrance fee. Park entrance fee is free with a Texas State Park Pass.

Call Katelyn Juenger at 903-945-5256 or contact her by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information on any of the three events.