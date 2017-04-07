Internet service providers discuss policy on selling data

With President Donald Trump signing into law earlier this week a bill passed by Congress allowing Internet service providers to sell some user data, local residents who go online, especially frequent users, may wonder just what this means for them.

The legislation undid rules passed by the Federal Communications Commission last October, under the administration of President Barack Obama. Those rules required ISPs to ask customers’ permission to use or share most of their data, a policy generally known as “opt-in.”

Per an Associated Press story at the time, those new rules required an ISP to get a customer’s permission before telling an advertiser exactly where that person is, based on smartphone data, or what interests the customer has based on web search history. Other information, like names and addresses, remained available to third parties, unless a customer chose to opt out of letting them be shared.

ISPs had complained about the rules changes that they gave them an unfair playing field against Google and Facebook.

Verizon and Suddenlink, two of the largest ISPs in the region, provided information on their privacy policies along with statements specifically related to the new legislation.

Jeannine Brew from Verizon pointed to an online blog post from Karen Zacharia, the company’s chief privacy officer.

It says, in part:

“Consumers benefit and innovations flourish when there is one consistent consumer privacy framework that applies to all internet companies and users in the internet ecosystem. That is what Congress voted for this week.

“Let’s set the record straight. Verizon does not sell the personal web browsing history of our customers. We don’t do it and that’s the bottom line.”

She says Verizon has two programs that use web browsing data — and “neither of these programs involves selling customers’ personal web browsing history. Customers have a choice about participating in both programs.”

The first, the Verizon Selects advertising program, uses information that is supposed to not be personally identifiable to make marketing to its customers more personalized and useful. Specifically, this includes using de-identified information to determine which customers fit into groups that advertisers are trying to reach. The other program provides aggregate insights from groups of customers.

Further information about Verizon’s privacy policy is here. http://www.verizon.com/about/privacy/full-privacy-policy.

The key part about personalized information is here:

“We use this information to establish, monitor and maintain your account and billing records; measure credit and payment risk; provide account-related services; deliver and maintain your products and services; help you with service-related issues or questions; manage and protect our networks, services and users from fraudulent, abusive, or unlawful uses; help us improve our services and research and develop new products and services; authenticate you; determine your eligibility for new products and services and contact you with marketing offers.”

Suddenlink offered similar information.

“We have a responsibility to protect the privacy of our customers and remain committed to providing strong online privacy protections to safeguard their information,” said Janet Meahan, from Suddenlink’s media relations department.

She then pointed to an online press release from the company. It says, in part:

“You may be aware that the President recently signed legislation to ensure all Internet service providers are subject to the same requirements in protecting consumer data online.

“We wanted to let you know how the new law impacts you as our customer.

“It doesn’t. We haven’t and we don’t share any personalized information about your activity on the Internet without your agreement.”

The end of the piece refers to Suddenlink’s privacy policy, which is here: https://www.suddenlink.com/terms-policy/privacy-policy.

Under the section about “How We Use and Share Your Information,” Suddenlink’s General Use Policy says, at the start: “We consider Personally Identifiable Information confidential, and use it to provide our Services and for related purposes, including without limitation to detect and protect against fraud and unauthorized use of our Services, to provide you with personalized content, to process and respond to your inquiries, to improve our websites, mobile applications and Services, for the purposes for which you provided the information … and to enforce our legal rights.”

Under its general sharing policy, it says that it may use information that is not personally identifiable and share it with third parties, “including advertisers, content providers, audience measurement and market research firms.”

For web surfers who have privacy concerns, major browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer support a variety of extensions and apps to help with that.

Disconnect Private Browsing blocks tracking cookies, tracking by social networks. Privacy Badger starts with less blocking but develops a list of blocked trackers based on user usage. Do Not Track Me is a third one. Ghostery is a common one, but has the drawback of selling data to advertisers itself. Learn more here: http://lifehacker.com/the-best-browser-extensions-that-protect-your-privacy-479408034. Additional information on how to control settings on each of the major browsers to block cookies is here: https://www.howtogeek.com/63721/how-to-block-all-cookies-except-for-sites-you-use/.

Google’s “Incognito Mode,” Firefox’s “Private Browsing,” and similar on other browsers, keep visited websites from going into a computer’s search history. However, they do not hide this information from ISPs.