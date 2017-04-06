When C.J. Davidson first dreamed up the fantasy world contained in her first book, “A Daughter’s Curse,” it wasn’t as the plot for the novel. She created the fantasy world years ago to escape a difficult childhood.

The Hopkins County resident whose pen name is C.J. Davidson this week marked a milestone with the official print release of “A Daughter’s Curse — The Queen of Water’s Forbidden Love.”

The digital edition of Davidson’s romantic adventure fantasy launched March 27, and the 371-page paperback edition became available Wednesday on Amazon.

“Imagination is a powerful thing” Davidson writes, just before the title pages of "A Daughter’s Curse,” which is dedicated “to those affected by domestic violence.”

She was one of those.

“It is my belief that no one should have to feel unsafe, living life on the edge, wondering when they are going to get hurt. Sleeping with one eye open is the worst feeling in the world,” Davidson said. “Fear that catches in your throat paralyzes your whole body. Living life like that hurts and it comes with consequences. I know.”

Davidson and the other children from the family home were picked up by Child Protective Services in 2002 and placed into foster care. “It was a good thing. CPS saved us,” she said. “Right now, there are a lot of complaints that the system is not good enough. What we went through — nothing is worse than that. CPS saved us.”

Prior to that, she said, her imagination was what got her through some very dark personal times. She says she created a fantasy world ruled by the Council of 8, in which people had special mental abilities.

“It had stayed in my mind — my escape from the reality of the situation,” the author said during an interview this week. “I invented it in about sixth grade. Imagination is a powerful thing — that can take you places away from reality. That’s why I dedicated this to victims of domestic violence and those affected by it.”

Davidson said a lot has happened in the 15 years since she was her placed into foster care. She became an adult and attained a two-year degree, then enrolled at Texas A&M University Commerce to double major in criminal justice and accounting. She said she’s interested in criminal justice because she wants to be able to “help children who are being hurt” and accounting because it’s a field that “deters money launderers.” She only has one full semester of credits to complete before she attains her bachelor’s degree. She’s also married, the mother of four children and is a branch manager at a financial institution.

More importantly, Davidson said, she’s now “getting up and loving life every single day.” She said she’s learned to work through pain by focusing on accomplishments, and to quit hiding from counselors and allow them to help.

In 2014, she decided to put her fantasy world down on paper. She finished the first draft in three months. She experienced some health issues, which put the book far on the back burner. She didn’t return to it until 2016 and, to her surprise, even working with an editor, it took a full year of revisions and serious editing to ready it for print.

Davidson hopes that by publishing this story, and in some ways telling her story, that others can see just how powerful the imagination is, and may use it to help them, whatever their situation. She encourages anyone affected by domestic violence to imagine a better future, then take action.

“Don’t just let it happen,” she urges. “It doesn’t just affect you. It affects others too.”

Davidson’s book, “A Daughter’s Curse,” is a suspenseful romantic fantasy about a 16-year-old who is not only discovering who she is, but where she comes from and what that means. In the book, Brisnay Caplin is part of an elemental society, and according to their rules, shouldn’t exist. Brisnay faces many hardships, overcomes even more obstacles and has to deal with the consequences of her heritage and a forbidden love.

“It’s directed toward teens. It has bits and pieces of my life. It involves more of what I was feeling — not the physical. Chapters 2 through 8 were especially hard. Sometimes, I was so involved, my fingers flew and I was crying, writing specific parts,” she said. “The book is aimed at age 14 and above. There are a few [cuss] words, but I think it shows Brisnay’s fear.”

While a “A Daughter’s Curse” is a fantasy about individuals with special abilities, Davidson said she used some of her life experiences while writing sequences describing the mental and emotional toll children in difficult situations experience — also what it’s like for them to cope when they suddenly are thrown into a different environment.

Along her journey through this new world, Brisnay meets Nickolaus, who becomes her refuge and comfort. Some of the truth Brisnay discovers shocks her to the core. She also faces a “powerful, unknown enemy who is out to destroy her and strip her of the powers she’s rightly inherited.” She seeks revenge and fights for love.

Ultimately, “A Daughter’s Love” is “a story of survival and a forbidden love that will not be denied, despite obstacles.”

Readers, Davidson said, can also expect “a big twist at the end of the book.”

“A Daughter’s Curse,” she notes, is just the first book in what she expects will be at least a trilogy. She’s already dreamed up most of the second book, and is still in the writing process, so she’s not sure when the sequel will be available. She still has to flesh out the third, but knows the direction she wants it to go.

The Kindle edition is available for $2.99 and the paperback for $10.99 at Amazon.com. She also hopes to make a few copies of her debut novel available soon at The Bookworm Box.

For more information about author known by the pen name C.J. Davidson, visit cjdavidsonofficial.com.