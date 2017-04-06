Various factors led America into the ‘Great War’

Editor’s Note: April 6 marks the 100th anniversary of the United States’ involvement in World War I. The News-Telegram has a series of articles on The Great War.

World War I lies largely forgotten today, behind World War II, similar to how the Korean War seems to get forgotten behind the Vietnam War.

And, although President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed that U.S. entry into the war would “make the world safe for democracy,” there were no Fuehrers or Japanese military dictators among the Central Powers of Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire, just a mix of monarchs with a lot of power, but none of them absolute.

The story of how America became involved is a mix of a slow drift in Washington, D.C., turmoil south of the border, and a fateful German diplomatic gamble that connected the first two issues.

Although the United States was officially neutral when World War I started in August 1914, the majority of American opinion, especially outside of strongly German or strongly Irish areas, tilted in favor of the Allies. That only increased when a German submarine sunk the British passenger ship Lusitania in May 1915. At that, a resolution was introduced into the Texas Senate asking that diplomatic relations between the United States and Germany be severed.

The German government apologized, and backed away from unrestricted submarine warfare. For nearly two years, while relations between the two countries were not perfect, they were smoother than before, overall.

Meanwhile, the U.S. had other foreign policy issues. The biggest was civil war in Mexico spilling over into America, courtesy of Pancho Villa.

But, in early 1917, that changed again. German military leaders convinced the government it needed to resume unrestricted submarine warfare, even at the risk of war with the United States.

To try to help with that, the German Foreign Ministry, the equivalent of the U.S. State Department, decided to contact the government of Mexico to try to get it involved if America declared war on Germany.

The Zimmerman Telegram, named after German Foreign Secretary Arthur Zimmerman, was sent to the German ambassador to Mexico, on Jan. 19, 1917 He was told to promise Mexico that Germany would help it regain land lost in the Mexican War if it joined Germany in war against the U.S.

The telegram was intercepted and decoded by British intelligence. After a few weeks, while the British tried to figure out how to alert President Wilson without letting him know they had the ability to intercept U.S diplomatic communications, or letting the Germans know they had broken their most recent codes. They eventually got another copy from Mexican telegraph offices and satisfied both issues.

The telegram was explosive when it became public knowledge, especially in Texas and elsewhere in the Southwest. General John J. Pershing had been chasing Pancho Villa in northern Mexico ever since he raided Columbus, New Mexico, in early 1916.

But, many other Americans, especially German-Americans and Irish-Americans, thought it was a British forgery. That was until Zimmerman admitted it was his, first at a press conference, then at a March 29, 1917, speech to the German Reichstag, or parliament.

Per the Texas State Historical Association, the San Antonio Light suggested that if a German-Mexican army overran Texas, Texans would fight to the death. The El Paso Times grew indignant at the very thought of German militarism.

The threats, along with the resumption of submarine warfare, were enough for Wilson to ask the Congress to declare war against Germany on April 2, 1917. Congress officially de?clared war four days later.

Meanwhile, the actions against Pancho Villa, which included the calling up of the Texas National Guard, had helped American military preparedness. According to the TSHA, Texas showed little opposition to the draft, for which 989,600 men registered. Through the draft and voluntary enlistments, a total of 198,000 Texans saw service in the armed forces during the course of the war.

Hopkins County did its part in that war. That includes 35 people who gave the ultimate sacrifice of military death.

In all, the American Expeditionary Forces in Europe eventually numbered more than 2 million men. They served in 42 infantry divisions and more than 20 special units. Twenty-nine of the divisions saw combat duty. Hopkins County had soldiers in at least 10 divisions — the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th in the Regular Army, the 35th and 36th in the National Guard, and the 79th, 90th and 93rd divisions of the National Army. The 93rd was one of two all-black combat divisions; it is where Whalen Givens died in action.

Overall, American casualties in World War I included 53,402 battle deaths and 204,002 wounded. The numbers are fairly high when taken in the context that the number of American soldiers in combat did not hit 100,000 until July 1918 and did not pass 1 million until September. The Meuse-Argonne offensive, which started on Sept. 26, 1918, led to about half of American battle deaths.

But combat was not the greatest danger.

Non-theater American service deaths totaled an estimated 63,114. Most were from Spanish flu.