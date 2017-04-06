Hopkins County soldiers proved their mettle during WWI

Editor’s Note: April 6 marks the 100th anniversary of the United States’ involvement in World War I. The News-Telegram has a series of articles on The Great War running for the next few days.

A number of Hopkins County World War I veterans, besides those among the 35 who gave their lives in the military in combat action, performed feats of valor during the war.

Others used the confidence, social skills and more that they learned during military service to take leadership positions back home later.

From the book "World War I Solders of Hopkins County, Texas," edited by Earl Pogue, with suggestions by him and a few more by the writer, the News-Telegram presents biographical vignettes of a few of those soldiers.

The book lists a little more than 1,400 soldiers and sailors who were "born, lived, died or buried in Hopkins County," Pogue said. "About 700 have discharge papers at the county clerk's office."

Of those who stayed in Hopkins County for years, Pogue said about 70 created a "World War I barrack," similar to an American Legion post, in 1958, the 40th anniversary of the end of the war.

Pogue confirmed that many of the local fatalities identified as having "other cause of death" died due to Spanish flu. One, he said, died on a hospital ship back to America and was buried in New York.

Jefferson Kearney Brim Sr.

J.K. Brim, as he is identified in the "World War I Soldiers" book, was a Sulphur Springs attorney and listed as one of the city's most widely-known citizens as the time of his death on Aug. 14, 1952. He had many reasons for the honor.

He was chairman of the Texas Democratic Party during the governorship of Miriam A. "Ma" Ferguson, and had other political involvements throughout his postwar years. He also helped improve dairying in Hopkins County. This was in part due to him having one of the county's first registered herds. That was due to the "other" Ferguson, Jim "Pa" Ferguson, giving him a heifer that started the herd.

Brim was born in Denton on March 3, 1893, and grew up in Sulphur Springs. His News-Telegram obituary notes that he obtained his law degree and had an outstanding career. He also was active in Rotary, president of the Chamber of Commerce, led the local March of Dimes, served on the Sulphur Springs school board, and recruited J.O. "Buddy" Brothers to coach the Wildcat football team. He also served as commander of Hopkins County Post 66 of the American Legion and was a charter member, and he headed the Sulphur Springs Industrial Foundation. Beyond the local area, he was on the board of regents of the Texas State College for Women, now Texas Women's University, in Denton.

Brim was chief inspector of the state's food and drug department at the time of U.S. entry into World War I. At that time, he returned to Sulphur Springs. He organized Company M. of the Sixth Texas Infantry, recruiting 361 soldiers. It was eventually consolidated into Company B, Fourth Texas Infantry.

Brim was later transferred to the 305th Cavalry, which was then converted into the 45th Field Artillery.

Brim entered the army as a private, but was quickly promoted several times and was discharged as a captain.

David Philpot Lemon

David Philpot Lemon was known in Sulphur Springs as a prominent real estate and insurance agent at the time of his death on June 12, 1967, according to his obituary. He was born in Hopkins County on April 8, 1900. Real estate and insurance was a second career for him. He had been a teacher, then superintendent in Slaton, before going into the insurance business in San Angelo. He then returned home to start the Lemon Insurance Agency in 1941. Lemon Mortgage Company came next. He was also a director of the National Farm Life Insurance Company of Fort Worth.

Ray H. Duncan

Ray Duncan was born in the Shirley Community on July 8, 1894. He died in Dallas on Jan. 16, 1968. He achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the Army before his discharge. His valor in combat was recognized not just by the United States but by France as well. His military honors from that nation include the Croix de Guerre and Chevalier of the Legion of Honor of France.

Roy Houston Caldwell

Roy Houston Caldwell, born on Aug. 11, 1894, in Sulphur Springs, was in World War I before the United States got involved. Caldwell joined the French Foreign Legion after the start of World War I in 1914, and his obituary notes that as part of his "spirit of adventure." He became a lieutenant in the Foreign Legion by the time America entered the war. He transferred his service to the American Army with the rank of captain. Like Duncan, the French recognized his service with a Croix de Guerre. He obtained his law degree after the war, became an expert in admiralty law, and joined a Manhattan law firm. He died in New York City on April 2, 1941.

William Elias Mitchell

William Elias Mitchell was one of the county's African-American soliders. He was born on Aug. 13, 1893, in Conway, Arkansas, and died on March 25, 1970, in Garland. He had been a longtime Sulphur Springs resident before the move to Garland. In World War I, Mitchell served in the Army's 2nd Veterinary Hospital.

Stephen Byrd Longino

Dr. Stephen Byrd Longino Sr. was the son of Dr. Stephen Beasley Longino and Edna Young Longino, born in Sulphur Springs on March 14, 1898. Medicine was a family tradition, as "Dr. Byrd" was eventually joined in his Sulphur Springs practice at the former hospital on Atkins Street, which became known as the "Longino Hospital," by two sons, Dr. Joseph B. Longino and Dr. Stephen Byrd Longino Jr. He died at his home on May 28, 1975.

He was a pre-med graduate of Southern Methodist University in 1915, part of its first graduating class. After his war service, he graduated with honors from Baylor University's medical school.

He was a charter member of the Hopkins-Franklin Medical Society and a past president. He was also a charter member and past president of the Sulphur Springs Rotary Club, a director at City National Bank, a former school board president, and a charter member of Sulphur Springs Country Club.

His two doctor sons also followed his military footsteps, serving as captains in the Army Medical Corps during World War II.

Hodge Sellers

Dr. Hodge Sellers was born on Feb. 8, 1888 in Union Parish, Louisiana. He came to Sulphur Springs in 1908. A dentist, he was widely known in the area. A brother, Judge Grover Sellers, had served as Texas attorney general.

He was listed as among the first group of 15 men of Sulphur Springs to volunteer for enlistment once the U.S. entered WWI.

Beyond his dentistry, he was a past president of the Sulphur Springs Rotary Club and past worshipful master of Masonic Lodge No. 221. and member of chapter 63 of Royal Arch Masons, and council 64 of Royal and Select Masters of Texas. Locally, he was known for his enthusiasm for fishing and his story-telling talent.

H.P. Tate

Henry Percy Tate was born on Nov. 13, 1888 in Sulphur Springs. He had been publisher of the Sulphur Springs Evening News until it merged with the Morning Telegram in 1915. He was an early enlistee in the war.

Walter King

King was one of the servicemen from Hopkins County who went in the Navy, not the Army. He was born on Oct. 23, 1897 in Hopkins County. He was an enlistee who went on to a naval career and service in World War II as well as World War I. He achieved the rank of command master chief petty officer and retired to Sulphur Springs after completing his military service.

Clarence B. Fullerton

Clarence Fullerton was born Jan. 15, 1880, in Ohio. He had moved to Hopkins County sometime before WWI, where he married the former Etta Chandler. He was also among those who were already in the military at the start of the war. He started as a private in the Medical Detachment, 1st Field Artillery of the Texas National Guard in 1916. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant Infantry with the Texas National Guard on Aug. 5, 1917. He eventually achieved the rank of major.

Oscar Johnson

Oscar Johnson was born on June 11, 1895 in Yantis. He was another area veteran who served in the Navy. He made it his career for 20 years, achieving the rank of chief pharmacist mate. In the Navy reserves when World War II started, and living in Long Beach, California, at the time, he was recalled to active duty and served all of WWII.

Elliott Rememberance Chamberlain

E.R. Chamberlain, known to many as "Friday," was born in Cooper on Nov. 23, 1892. He had a career in newspapers, working at ones in Cooper, Paris, and Hugo, Oklahoma, before coming to Sulphur Springs after his first wife died. After his war service, he worked for years at the Hopkins County Echo. He never fully recovered from a gas attack he suffered during the Argonne Forest fight, and died on Jan. 7, 1941. He was promoted to sergeant during his service time.

Amos Lowe

Amos Lowe was listed as having died of disease in an official military bulletin of Dec. 4, 1918 — in error. He was born on March 6, 1896. He was listed as the sole support of two brothers and sisters, but did not request a draft exemption. He was from Sulphur Springs. He was not a combat fatality, however, and returned home and lived until 1965. He reportedly had the lower left corner of his draft card removed as African-American.